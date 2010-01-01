from the I'm-fed-up-with-humans dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Humanity has wiped out 60% of animal populations since 1970, report finds.
Humanity has wiped out 60% of mammals, birds, fish and reptiles since 1970, leading the world's foremost experts to warn that the annihilation of wildlife is now an emergency that threatens civilisation.
The new estimate of the massacre of wildlife is made in a major report produced by WWF and involving 59 scientists from across the globe. It finds that the vast and growing consumption of food and resources by the global population is destroying the web of life, billions of years in the making, upon which human society ultimately depends for clean air, water and everything else.
"We are sleepwalking towards the edge of a cliff" said Mike Barrett, executive director of science and conservation at WWF. "If there was a 60% decline in the human population, that would be equivalent to emptying North America, South America, Africa, Europe, China and Oceania. That is the scale of what we have done."
"This is far more than just being about losing the wonders of nature, desperately sad though that is," he said. "This is actually now jeopardising the future of people. Nature is not a 'nice to have' – it is our life-support system."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @02:35PM (14 children)
People. It's not a popular statement. I am convinced that most of the world's problems do follow from the sheer number of people on the planet. To reduce the impact humans have we need fewer humans. How to get there is the very, very tricky part. Ethically, Socially as well as Economically. A very hard problem with a harder solution.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @02:39PM
That's how we stop the growth in population.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by ikanreed on Wednesday October 31, @02:51PM (7 children)
Yes, it's not a popular statement. Partially because it misses some of the biggest problem:
Way way way too many rich people. If everyone lived the lifestyle of the poorest 10% of us, we'd use 3-5% of the resources we do now. So you very frequently see "There's too many of us" coming from the kind of person there's especially too many of: first world middle or upper class people.
That's not to say I want everyone to become poor, far from it, but I do want to remind everyone who makes this claim that for every 20 poor polynesian or african farmers they think the world would be better without, it'd be better still without just one of them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @03:23PM (4 children)
We want a civilization, not hand-to-mouth subsistence punctuated by dances for rain and witch hunts.
Ergo, those 20 have to go, not the one.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Wednesday October 31, @03:33PM
Amish use technology but do so as little as possible, it seems a good middle ground.
As for overpopulation, stabilize dirt poor societies and stop giving incentives to those with 2+ kids. Problem solved.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday October 31, @03:44PM (2 children)
Or... get this, we get rid of everyone like you. The rest of us work on fixing the issues that remain after that.
You see that noise petard you're building, get up there, we've gotta hoist you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @03:50PM (1 child)
Too bad your wit isn't as sharp as your edge.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday October 31, @03:50PM
No really, I just think everyone like you should die so we can get on to actually fixing problems in sane ways.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 31, @03:44PM
Yes... and no. We need the resources of the "wealthy" to feed the poor. Without steel manufacturing, mechanized farming, global shipping, in the current system most people would starve.
The poor, farming/hunting/gathering more or less independently, need ~5 acres of productive land per person to survive. There's only about 21 million square miles of productive land on Earth, which equates to about 2.6 billion 5 acre tracts. Of course, we get by today based on fertilizer and highly efficient farming practices that really aren't possible when you're poor and on your own.
In the end - whether the carrying capacity of the Earth is 2 billion, 20 billion, or 200 billion human beings, at some point you have to ask the question: what lifestyle do those people want to live? Is it better to have a world with 20 billion people living "poor" lifestyles, or a half billion people with the resources to do whatever they want?
(Score: 2) by patrick on Wednesday October 31, @03:57PM
How many animals is a western doctor worth, versus how many animals are 20 poor subsistence farmers worth? How do you quantify the world being "better" without these human beings?
You allude to the environmental impact of a rich lifestyle vs a poor lifestyle. However, there are low and high tech ways to be sustainable and low and high tech ways to cause major harm to the environment.
Counter arguments include poor poachers (a huge problem for African wildlife), and slash-and-burn farming used by 200–500 million people worldwide [wikipedia.org], while many natural environments are protected by environmental conservation groups, and patrolled by rangers or similar (ie: the upper and middle class).
Quantifying who the world would be better without is a slippery slope, and not helpful in the long run. The key is a local focus on intelligent sustainability, as populations grow and decline in varied areas all over the world.
(Score: 2) by patrick on Wednesday October 31, @03:13PM (3 children)
For a good idea about what the inevitable population growth will look like, Hans Rosling (the late statistician and co-founder of Médecins sans Frontièrs Sweden), had a few videos.
Barring some major apocalyptic catastrophe (which I hope you don't want), you're not going to get less population in the coming decades. But if the poorest countries continue on the path of positive growth in healthcare and infrastructure, there's a strong probability that the population will stabilize after a few decades.
More of Dr. Rosling's videos [ted.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @03:30PM (2 children)
You'll note populations in 3rd world countries have exploded under "foreign aid".
Within countries, populations of poor "underserved" peoples have exploded under welfare.
This notion that developed countries have stable populations seems like yet another confusion between correlation and causation. In reality, it seems that the population among the well-to-do, educated groups stabilizes or begins to decline, while the population among the subsidized, uneducated groups explodes.
Remove subsidies, and force people to face reality.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday October 31, @03:40PM (1 child)
Ok, you're the control freak who gets in charge because you are the control freak. You get presented two options:
1. tax independent people to fund an army of welfare recipients who get dependent on the system, that is, you
2. tax independent people to avoid them becoming too big, to fund a series of projects which will result in decent jobs, increasing the number of independent people and decreasing the need of taxation. The needy get food, blanket, roof and no money, and pay with work hours.
1 is and always has been a no brainer. Reducing population is just a way to postpone the next inevitable crisis.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @03:53PM
I reject putting a control freak in power; I reject taxation as an acceptable way to organize society's resources.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday October 31, @03:29PM
Yea, after we impoverished you using fiat money, deprived you of independence with the industrial revolution, poisoned you with pollution, we are going to solve the problem, which is YOU.
Signed, the enlightened elite.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @02:41PM (4 children)
Make voluntary sterilization a requirement for a universal basic income, especially in the 3rd world.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Wednesday October 31, @02:57PM (3 children)
Why bother making it a requirement? Plenty of people would line up for permanent and reversible birth control like hormone implants or vasectomy if it were free. The last thing any urban poor person usually wants is another mouth to feed.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday October 31, @03:03PM (2 children)
You'd think but check the reproduction numbers. It's not like condoms are beyond the means of anyone who's not homeless. This leaves no possible conclusions except that they either desire lots of children or are idiots.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @03:12PM (1 child)
So, we're talking about populations who don't have the restraint even to pull out before ejaculation.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday October 31, @03:42PM
As the joke goes "Tried pulling out but, in the heat of the moment, the hand keeps gripping".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Wednesday October 31, @03:48PM
We have to address whether it's "people" who killed off all these species, or particular industries. Generalizing it to "people" tends to absolve those responsible by blaming, say, random poor Africans rather than people who made billions wrecking the area of Africa those random poor Africans live.
If I had to hazard a guess as to the big offenders:
- Agriculture businesses who encourage slash-and-burn in rainforests in order to get cheaper produce in the winter and cheaper beef year-round.
- Chemical companies who produced fun things like DDT.
- The lumber industry, for clear-cutting forests.
- The coal mining industry, for turning entire mountains into wastelands.
- The oil industry, for wantonly spilling and leaking their materials all over the place.
Throw in a bit of global climate change, poaching for ivory and trophies and such, and you have the makings of massive problems.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @03:51PM
#winning