NASA's Mars Opportunity rover has had a rough year. A sustained dust storm on Mars caused the rover to lose contact with NASA and things have been on struggle street ever since.

In August NASA gave Opportunity, the little Mars rover that could, 45 days to get back in contact. That time frame has come and gone, but NASA has once again made the call to not abandon hope.

In mid-October, NASA said it was hopeful strengthening winds would blow up the dust it thinks is interfering with Opportunity's ability to get back in contact.

"A windy period on Mars -- known to Opportunity's team as 'dust-clearing season' -- occurs in the November-to-January time frame and has helped clean the rover's panels in the past," explained NASA. "The team remains hopeful that some dust clearing may result in hearing from the rover in this period."