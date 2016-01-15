Days after a New York Times investigation revealed Google gave Android creator Andy Rubin a $90 million exit package despite multiple relationships with other Google staffers and accusations of sexual misconduct, some 200 employees at the search giant are planning a walkout, per BuzzFeed News.

We've reached out to Google for comment.

The walkout, or "women's walk," as it's been referred to in internal company forums, is planned for Thursday.

Following the NYT report, Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai and its vice president of people operations Eileen Naughton co-signed a company memo admitting that 48 people had been terminated at the company for sexual harassment in the past two years, 13 of which held a senior management position or higher. None of them, according to the memo, received an exit package.

[...] Rubin left Google in 2014 after an internal investigation found accusations of sexual misconduct against him to be credible. The details of his exit, however, were never disclosed. It wasn't until The Information published its own bombshell report on Rubin's wrongdoings last fall that details of his history of sexual harassment began to emerge. In the wake of The Information's story, Rubin took a leave of absence from Essential to "deal with personal matters."