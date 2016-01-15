from the integrity-and-ethics-are-more-than-just-words dept.
Google employees will walk out on Thursday to protest company's
Days after a New York Times investigation revealed Google gave Android creator Andy Rubin a $90 million exit package despite multiple relationships with other Google staffers and accusations of sexual misconduct, some 200 employees at the search giant are planning a walkout, per BuzzFeed News.
We've reached out to Google for comment.
The walkout, or "women's walk," as it's been referred to in internal company forums, is planned for Thursday.
Following the NYT report, Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai and its vice president of people operations Eileen Naughton co-signed a company memo admitting that 48 people had been terminated at the company for sexual harassment in the past two years, 13 of which held a senior management position or higher. None of them, according to the memo, received an exit package.
[...] Rubin left Google in 2014 after an internal investigation found accusations of sexual misconduct against him to be credible. The details of his exit, however, were never disclosed. It wasn't until The Information published its own bombshell report on Rubin's wrongdoings last fall that details of his history of sexual harassment began to emerge. In the wake of The Information's story, Rubin took a leave of absence from Essential to "deal with personal matters."
See also: Google is 'bold and inspired' for coming clean about its 'Game of Thrones' culture of sex and power
Update: Alphabet exec Rich DeVaul resigns after harassment allegation
Just days after a New York Times report dug into sexual misconduct by executives within Google and its parent company Alphabet, one of the men named has resigned. Rich DeVaul was a director of Alphabet's X research division (formerly known as Google X), and cofounded Project Loon. As first reported by Axios, DeVaul resigned, and did not receive an exit package.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @04:15PM (13 children)
That's what #MeToo makes very clear: Women need to have their hand held as they navigate life; they need the protection of a strong, fatherly patriarchy to guide them away from dangerous situations, and the fight for their honor should it be besmirched.
If Rubin got a male to suck his cock (ALLEGEDLY!), then nobody would give a fuck; if it were "Angelica" Rubin, then nobody would care.
Womyns are special.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @04:21PM (10 children)
If the male was a subordinate employee, then the company would probably still care. That kind of behavior points to a high risk of legal and/or PR problems.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @04:29PM (9 children)
There wouldn't be a "Man's march"; there wouldn't be a cultural uproar about it.
But, you know, women are oppressed and ignored, amirite?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @04:50PM (8 children)
If you're upset about the lack of protests for male victims of sexual misconduct, then feel free to organize a march.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @04:58PM (5 children)
I want a culture that is fighting for individual liberty and individual responsibility, not identity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @05:16PM (4 children)
Yet, you complain that there wouldn't be a "Man's March".
Were there and alleged male victims of Andy Rubin? Why would there be a need to also make this about men?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @05:19PM (3 children)
That's what collectivism always leads to: The necessary demonization of the "other"—even the other biological half of your own goddamn species!
It's the height of mental illness.
To fight for individual liberty/responsibility implies a fight for reason and evidence. Pointing out the hypocrisy is part of that fight.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @05:32PM (1 child)
Actually you're just batshit crazy with a persecution complex. There is no demonization of men, just a backlash of anger over centuries of abuse. Culturally we'll work past it but not if some groups need to be total wimps and scream like little children about how its "not faaaaairrr".
Grow up, grow a pair of balls, stop whining. Or at least have some actual REASON for your whining beyond "muh oppression!!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @05:43PM
There is ZERO basis for that claim; and, it's hilariously ironic that you accuse me of a "persecution complex".
Even if there were centuries of abuse of women in particular (which there were not), that's not a rational excuse for any sort of backlash in the present!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @05:43PM
You made-up a hypothetical situation of female senior employee having multiple credible sexual misconduct allegations against male subordinates and then point out the hypocrisy of the assumed lack of marches in your counterfactual.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday October 31, @05:16PM (1 child)
While there are male victims of sexual misconduct and / or sexual assaults. The prevailing thought in most western culture is "Be a man", stop being so whiny, or wish that had happened to me. It's much more likely that no one will believe the man and / or think he was asking for it anyway. With those prejudices, it's no wonder that you don't have male victim marches. You know, since the man is the evil one.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @05:27PM
If protestors never marched because of a fear that others might judge them, then there wouldn't be very many marches.
If you won't do anything or can't get a small group of people to do anything about your topic of interest, then complaining about society not caring seems hypocritical.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @05:15PM (1 child)
Keep telling yourself that. Maybe one day feminism will take up that position just because you have a problem with it.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday October 31, @05:40PM
More like, we've always been at war with eurasia. Please provide citations for male victims of sexual misconduct at work. While I assume it would naturally come out, if it was a large problem as is the issue of female victims of sexual misconduct. Men and women are prejudiced against Men being sexual victims. Which in all honesty is just as much of a problem as the reverse. We should be pushing for respect, regardless of race, identity, etc. Instead we have conservatives who Hate gays or anything like it and liberals who Hate "straight people" or anyone who uses the term "straight". We have feminists who Hate men, because they aren't women. We have Hate. How about instead of hating me for thinking that being gay is a choice and not a very good one at that. You say, it's ok for him to think that and we can still get along just fine. How about instead of hating others for being gay. You say, it's ok for them to be different than me and we can still get along just fine. That doesn't mean, I have to accept being gay as a good thing. That doesn't mean that you have to accept my thoughts on gay lifestyle. What it should mean, is we can have constructive conversations, that are tolerant of both viewpoints, and move onto serious problems. Such as, Political Corruption, Corporate Greed as a Motto, and Intolerance of those that are different than us.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @04:49PM (4 children)
It'd be nice to see Google inform the 200 people walking out that they should take their personal belongings with them, as they'll never be walking back in again.
It won't happen, but it would be nice.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @04:55PM (3 children)
It'd be nice for Google's competitors, but it would be a stupid move for any public-facing company.
Note: Never take PR advice from SoylentNews.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Snow on Wednesday October 31, @05:03PM
It would be a bad PR move, but what would be actual impact be?
Are people going to start using Bing? Boycott YouTube? lolno
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @05:19PM (1 child)
I always kept mine away from Google because they catalogue you, file you, and advertise at you. I hate advertising -- I'm not a wallet.
I qualify fairly readily, but I am absolutely against going to work for Google. It has always been the thought, "Work for the largest advertising corporation in the United States?..... no, thanks."
With the recent news of all of this "Throw any man, _all_ men under the bus, because a woman was uncomfortable with normal human contact and a simple question off work premises who then saught to use that encounter to attack the company, so we the company will cowtow to their demands and more,"* just strikes another nail in the coffin. This shit is catastrophic. Google will not remain a large organization. They're killing themselves. It would be stupid to go to work there, as a male.
* DeVaul's story is that he met a woman at Burning Man and made a sexual advance, as is _normal_ of humans. Presumably this was accompanied by talk of who he was, where he worked, the fact that he held a director position at this company. Standard small-talk of successful humans in wooing another human. He _requested_ a sexual advance, and was turned down; he then took a lesser approach which still suggested interest, not simply walking away -> if at first you don't succeed, giving up is what the weak do.
The woman goes, 'oh, hey -- a director at Google was interested in me! We talked a lot, we do similar things, and he complemented my skills!' - likely this was part of the smalltalk/wooing above. The woman, having rejected the man, to apply for work at Google, using this sexually-charged event, for a similar role as they'd talked about - a role that it was stated is managed by said director. Other employees didn't feel great with the candidate, but you don't end the day early, you still have a candidate to interview. So the interview took place, the director walked in and goes, "Oh -- her." he can't leave the interview at that point, that would be most insulting. So the interview continues, having started after other interviewers were uncomfortable with the candidate's abilities anyway. It's a formality. Something that's on the agenda for the day.
When the candidate is formally rejected after the day is out and the discussions had taken place, the candidate cries foul over an event that happened off company time, off company property, at an event not sponsored by or in any way related to the company. The director, then, loses his job.
This seems like a clear case of an attack by a feminist. Based on the offense of being asked a question and away from anything related to the situation, the woman used a known conflict of interest to attempt to advance herself. The company responded to this inappropriate contuct of the candidate (black mail? bribery? Sexual harrassment? - using someone else's expression of interest to try and get them to hire you) by cowtowing to any mere accusation of offense, the creation of a conflict of interest by an external entity, because whocaresaboutmen.
This is sexual harrassment on the part of Google, ousting this director because of normal human interactions that he made in his own time. This is sexual harrassment. This will come to an end, and Google will find itself on the wrong side when law is applied equally across the board.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @05:42PM
Google will always have a steady supply of millennial soy boys willing to work for it. Some of them will even be competent programmers.
Google and other large companies will continue to get thousands of job applications for every position. And they can import H-1Bs to increase the desperation of the millennials.
Google can throw men under the #MeToo bus and it won't matter. That's what their employees say they want, even if some keep their real opinions to themselves.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday October 31, @05:47PM
Bad though the sexual misconduct is, I feel that pales in comparison to the practice of handing out the gold just for being a high muckety-muck, regardless of merit or lack thereof.
A $90 million exit package? $90 million??? The world is insane.