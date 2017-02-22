Stories
Spectrum-starved Wi-Fi Vendors Look at DSRC Band, Sharpen Knives

posted by martyb on Wednesday October 31, @05:44PM
Phoenix666 writes:

El Reg:

A mostly-unused slice of radio spectrum set aside for connected cars in 1999 could soon be shared with Wi-Fi, with the Federal Communications Commission seeking comment on the future of the 5.9 GHz band.

On Monday, the FCC presented the results of tests conducted by Cisco, Qualcomm, KEA Tech, Broadcom, and CAV technologies to see how well Wi-Fi devices (in regulatory-speak "unlicensed national infrastructure", U-NII, devices) can share spectrum with Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) systems for the Intelligent Transportation Service (ITS).

Since vendors have worked for years learning how to "play nice" with other spectrum – for example, in the "LTE unlicensed versus Wi-Fi" debate resolved last year – it should come as no surprise to learn that Wi-Fi kit can obey "detect and vacate" rules in the 5.9 GHz band.

