18/10/31/1439225 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday October 31, @07:21PM
from the Crap! dept.
from the Crap! dept.
In a newly published study, researchers dug into how fertilizing with manure affects soil quality, compared with inorganic fertilizer.
Ekrem Ozlu of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his team studied two fields in South Dakota. From 2003 to 2015, the research team applied either manure or inorganic fertilizer to field plots growing corn and soybeans. They used low, medium, and high manure levels, and medium and high inorganic fertilizer levels. They also had a control treatment of no soil additives to provide a comparison.
In the summer of 2015, they collected soil samples at a variety of depths using a push probe auger. Then they analyzed the samples.
- Manure helped keep soil pH—a measure of acidity or alkalinity—in a healthy range for crops. Inorganic fertilizer made the soil more acidic.
- Manure increased soil organic carbon for all the measured soil depths compared to inorganic fertilizer and control treatments. More carbon means better soil structure.
- Manure significantly increased total nitrogen compared to fertilizer treatments. Nitrogen is key to plant growth.
- Manure increased water-stable aggregates. These are groups of soil particles that stick to each other. Increased water-stable aggregates help soil resist water erosion. Inorganic fertilizer application decreased these aggregates.
Is it time to re-purpose the world's sewage into fertilizer?
Fertilizers' Impact on Soil Health Compared | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 11 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @07:28PM (2 children)
Chemistry or marketing?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @08:12PM
In agriculture, "organic fertilizer" means fertilizer produced from animals or plants.
"Inorganic fertilizer" refers to fertilizer produced by other means, such as fertilizers extracted from rocks or produced by industrial methods such as the Haber process.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Wednesday October 31, @08:55PM
Well, I'll answer the question with another somewhat vague and marketing orientated term.
Night Soil [wikipedia.org].
You might be interested in section two specifically in relation to this story: Uses in Agriculture [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Entropy on Wednesday October 31, @07:28PM (3 children)
Unfortunately the world's sewage also contains the surprisingly viable compounds used in the drugs they've taken. Plants are also quite capable of uptaking these nutrients and having whatever drugs in the fruit they produce. This might be fun in the case of painkillers, but not so much in the case of various other options.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by BsAtHome on Wednesday October 31, @07:43PM (1 child)
Well, headache peaches, arthritis apples, hypertension oranges, infectious plums, ... what is not to like? The question is how much of the active ingredients will be build into the plant structure.
Anyhow, sewage is the natural fertilizer. Nature has been using it for a long time. Using too much of it is a problem (see f.ex. fields across Europe and how the ground water got polluted). Using the same thing all the time is also bad. Variation is usually the key.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday October 31, @08:59PM
Very little, the soil microbiome will take care of those. Unless you kill that microbiome.
Or apply sewerage over what a 'normal' soil microbiome can process and you shift it towards... ummm... a shity one; you know? E. coli and all that.
(points: ain't no such thing as a free lunch and the dose makes the poison)
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Wednesday October 31, @08:21PM
Also, you don't get manure from meat eaters or omnivores. For the same reason you don't use dog or cat waste as fertalizer, nor do you use human.
Also, if you fertilize with human waste, enjoy your hepatitis A [wikipedia.org] and e.coli [cdc.gov].
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @07:41PM
See subject.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday October 31, @08:14PM (1 child)
Ecosystem which evolved growing plants on soils enhanced by natural manure have better response to manure than to chemicals pretending to replicate the components of manure.
Shocking and quite unexpected.
Also, and that's almost the only metric that matters : How's that yield per acre ?
The other metric? How much for manure vs fertilizer ?
Doesn't matter how good something is for the soil, the guys who make a living will go for what makes them enough money for the trouble.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 31, @08:54PM
Food grown USDA “organic” commands a premium from consumers, many of whom refuse to buy food otherwise grown.
Fertilizer is a false economy in the long run: the land becomes less fertile so you have to buy, at unpredictable cost, ever increasing quantities of fertilizer to achieve the same yeild. Meanwhile you’re paid bottom dollar for what people won’t even feed to their dogs.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday October 31, @08:46PM
Human waste is exceptionally nasty and can easily spread disease. Never use it as a fertilizer. Feel free to use manure from grass fed livestock, though.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11