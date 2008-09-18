from the just-spell-my-name-right dept.
Move over, Hubble: Discovery of expanding cosmos assigned to little-known Belgian astronomer-priest
Hubble's Law, a cornerstone of cosmology that describes the expanding universe, should now be called the Hubble-Lemaître Law, following a vote by the members of the International Astronomical Union (IAU), the same organization that revoked Pluto's status as a planet. The change is designed to redress the historical neglect of Georges Lemaître, a Belgian astronomer and priest who in 1927 discovered the expanding universe—which also suggests a big bang. Lemaître published his ideas 2 years before U.S. astronomer Edwin Hubble described his observations that galaxies farther from the Milky Way recede faster.
The final tally of the 4060 cast votes, announced today by IAU, was 78% in favor of the name change, 20% against, and 2% abstaining. But the vote was not without controversy, both in its execution and the historical facts it was based on. Helge Kragh, a historian of science at the Niels Bohr Institute in Copenhagen, calls the background notes presented to IAU members "bad history." Others argue it is not IAU's job to rename physical laws. "It's bad practice to retroactively change history," says Matthias Steinmetz of the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics in Potsdam, Germany. "It never works."
[...] In 1927 Lemaître calculated a solution to Albert Einstein's general relativity equations that indicated the universe could not be static but was instead expanding. He backed up that claim with a limited set of previously published measurements of the distances of galaxies and their velocities, calculated from their Doppler shifts. However, he published his results in French, in an obscure Belgian journal, and so they went largely unnoticed.
In 1929, Hubble published his own observations showing a linear relationship between velocity and distance for receding galaxies. It became known as Hubble's Law. "Hubble was clearly involved, but was not the first," says astronomer Michael Merrifield of the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom. "He was good at selling his story."
[...] A final concern is whether IAU is within its rights to weigh in on historical affairs. "There is no mandate to name physical laws," Steinmetz says. IAU has acknowledged this and is only recommending the use of the term Hubble-Lemaître Law. Will it catch on? "No, I don't think so," Kragh says. "Hubble Law is ingrained in the literature for most of a century."
In any event, says Merrifield, "It doesn't matter all that much, really."
Pluto a Planet? New Research from UCF Suggests Yes
The reason Pluto lost its planet status is not valid, according to new research from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. In 2006, the International Astronomical Union, a global group of astronomy experts, established a definition of a planet that required it to "clear" its orbit, or in other words, be the largest gravitational force in its orbit. [...] [Philip] Metzger, who is lead author on the study, reviewed scientific literature from the past 200 years and found only one publication -- from 1802 -- that used the clearing-orbit requirement to classify planets, and it was based on since-disproven reasoning.
[...] The planetary scientist said that the literature review showed that the real division between planets and other celestial bodies, such as asteroids, occurred in the early 1950s when Gerard Kuiper published a paper that made the distinction based on how they were formed. However, even this reason is no longer considered a factor that determines if a celestial body is a planet, Metzger said.
[...] Instead, Metzger recommends classifying a planet based on if it is large enough that its gravity allows it to become spherical in shape. "And that's not just an arbitrary definition, Metzger said. "It turns out this is an important milestone in the evolution of a planetary body, because apparently when it happens, it initiates active geology in the body." Pluto, for instance, has an underground ocean, a multilayer atmosphere, organic compounds, evidence of ancient lakes and multiple moons, he said. "It's more dynamic and alive than Mars," Metzger said. "The only planet that has more complex geology is the Earth."
Planet Ceres, please.
The Reclassification of Asteroids from Planets to Non-Planets (DOI: 10.1016/j.icarus.2018.08.026) (DX)
Related: Pluto May Regain Status as Planet
Earth is a "Dwarf Planet" Because it has not Cleared its Orbit
