RED Hydrogen One Review of Reviews: A Spectacular Failure
RED is most well-known for making very high-end camera equipment. The Hydrogen One was announced over a year ago and was supposed to launch this past summer. It was delayed several times, but it will soon be available for the lofty price of $1,300. That's why the review embargo lifted this morning with almost unanimous negativity.
Red Hydrogen One Review: Red, dead, no redemption
The Hydrogen One is defined by its ambition. It's meant to revolutionize not just phones, but all of media with a "holographic" display and a camera system capable of recording into this 3D format. The phone is also expandable, and RED — one of the most esteemed names in digital imaging — plans to release an add-on camera sensor that's capable of transforming the phone into a full-on cinema camera.
It's an exciting prospect, but it all comes crashing down because of one immense flaw: the holographic display just isn't very good. It's a novelty. And while you can occasionally see glimmers of the potential that RED might have seen in this tech, it's certainly not present in this generation of the phone, and it's hard to imagine that potential being realized any time soon.
Previously: RED Pitches a $1,200 Holographic Android Smartphone
Camera maker Red has announced a smartphone with a "holographic" display. But it won't come cheap:
It all sounds like some sort of mix between the gimmicky visual trickery Amazon offered with the Fire Phone and the glasses-less 3D displays like the ones found on the Nintendo 3DS. But in a forum post written shortly after the announcement, RED founder Jim Jannard says "there is no good way to describe it until you see it." He also writes that "our display is technology you haven't seen before. It is not lenticular, which is inferior tech in every way, has been tried many times before and failed for good reason. (see Amazon 3D Fire, LG Optimus, etc)."
RED says that it will also use an algorithm to convert stereo sound into "multi-dimensional audio" to add to the immersive experience — or, as RED puts it, to "ASSAULT YOUR SENSES." The phone will allow for modular attachments, similar to those found on the Moto Z line or the Essential Phone, but with a special focus on image capture. And the phone will work (somehow) with RED's extensive lineup of digital cinema cameras.
Red's Hydrogen One PDF conveniently guarantees that orders will be delayed after an initial release.
Red is known for making cameras that can shoot in 6K and 8K resolutions, intended for film production.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 01, @12:29AM (2 children)
Nope, never heard of them.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 01, @12:39AM
*Used to be known for their expensive high-end camera equipment, now known for their expensive failed smartphone.
You wouldn't necessarily hear about them since they are a company selling cameras in the $10,000 to $50,000 range, intended for film, TV, and video production. But then they got this crazy idea of making a "holographic" smartphone (didn't Amazon try that?).
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday November 01, @12:51AM
And yes, they are well known for that particular thing, more than anything else, so it's a perfectly fair summary.
You've not heard of them? Congrats - you're demonstrably fairly ignorant of that partiular field. I bet you're the kind of guy who's going to proudly claim ignorance of them tomorrow too.
(Score: 2) by beckett on Thursday November 01, @01:10AM (1 child)
i wonder what BlackMagic Design could do for a $1300, videography-focused smartphone?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 01, @01:19AM
Where do you see "midrange"?
The Snapdragon 835 SoC isn't the best choice, particularly for the price:
