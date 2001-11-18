from the against-my-will dept.
tl;dr: Directing the wind is not possible, being compelled to adjust my sails. How can I transition to Windows 10 and not suffer extreme loss in productivity.
Windows Classic Theme: How do I get something like this. I assume other Soylentils are like me and the first thing they do when logging onto a Windows XP/7 computer is change the theme to classic. Has anyone done this yet on Windows 10? In my very brief experience dealing with 10 I was unable to find a way to do this, I presume that they removed this because they are awful people.
Specifications: How powerful of a computer do I need to do the same thing I am currently able to do without any lag. I was compelled to do testing using an i7 laptop with 8gb of ram from a couple of years ago, I found I was unable to do any testing because it was bogged down at 95% CPU capacity just running the base OS. What should I be running to make this thing bearable. My job function is to review, build, maintain reports which can involve files large enough to bog me down on my current system (i7-5600U with 8gb), what hardware should I have, how much ram should I have.
Experience: What lessons did others here learn the hard way as they went though this process. I am aware of the updates causing data to be non exist and things of that nature. What are things that I need to know about in this new age of 10.
I am sure there are some other things I should ask, just can't remember ATM.
Just run Linux XD: I am not allowed to withdraw consent from Windows 10, but I am pushing off implementation as long as possible.
[For information about issues with Windows' updates, see Ask Woody. --Ed]
(Score: 2) by julian on Thursday November 01, @07:13AM
I manage IT at a medical office with about 12 Windows 10 workstations, a few Windows 7 installs on some diagnostic scanning equipment, and even a Windows XP machine on an airgapped fluorescein angiography camera.
The classic theme is gone and never coming back. Sorry. Best you can do is right click on "This Computer" in Explorer and select "Properties". Then Advanced System Settings, "Advanced" tab, Performance settings, and then select the "Adjust for best performance". This basically just disabled all the animations. Disable the transparency effects by right clicking on the desktop and going to Personalize settings.
Windows 10 gives me the fewest headaches to administer. All the workstations get rebooted every day. Accept that, understand that computers can be power cycled and it's not an affront to your manhood to see that your uptime is less than 24 hours. As for hardware, all the computers are running with 4GB of RAM and i3 CPUs from about 4 years ago. They run windows 10 just fine. The biggest upgrade is an SSD over a spinning rust drive. My workstation is the only one in the practice not running Windows. I use Debian on the same computer with 8GB of RAM I upgraded myself.
We do everything through a web browser, Google Chrome, and the limiting factor isn't our hardware, it's the bandwidth we get from our ISP. Nothing is saved locally, so I can erase a machine and reimage with little downtime. Faster computers, running Linux, wouldn't speed up our workflow.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 01, @07:35AM
Going against your very nature, I'd suggest you to be quite liberal with your system spec (large grin)
16GB RAM as a minimum for dev tasks, at least 1 SSD you you don't want to waste more of your life time waiting for the project build stage to finish.
May need to be even more liberal than that depending on what you test.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday November 01, @07:40AM (1 child)
I haven't used Windows since Win95, so I am sorry I cannot be of much help. I did try to use Win8.1 once, and if you can get back to a menu, you might be able to do something. But I don't know. My Win8.1 is "unauthenticated", I keep it off of any network, you it does not realize that Micro$oft exists! I download programs on flash drives, and feed it in the dark. But still I fear, that like the pet in "Stranger Things", it may get bigger and try to eat my cat. And being Micro$oft, that is definitely possible.
In short, Sulla, if you had an integrity, you would refuse the gambit. Using any Micro$oft software is a liability, a security hole, and just plain foolish. If you have no choice because of an employer, quit. If you are doing this because of some significant other, dump them. There is only one way to be free, and that is free software, free speech, and defeating the God-Emperor Trump. Solidarity, brother Soylentil!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 01, @07:43AM
Naah. I'd ask the employer for a computer good enough for the task.
(Score: 2) by KritonK on Thursday November 01, @07:44AM
...one look at Windows 10 was enough to convince me that the time for Linux on the Desktop had arrived for me.
For those "must have" applications I use wine, and have never looked back.
If you have to stick with Windows, one change I'd recommend is to install Windows Classic Shell [classicshell.net], as Windows 10's start menu is still a joke and pretty much useless.
As for the classic theme, as has already been mentioned, it was removed back in Windows 8, along with all other themes, with theming redefined to mean "background color or image and color of the title bar". In Windows 8 there were some obscure registry settings that you could use to adjust the thickness of the windows borders and title bar, so that windows didn't look so awful, but that was just about the extent of the customization you could do.