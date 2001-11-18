Stories
New Ghost Particle may Have Manifested at Large Hadron Collider

posted by martyb on Thursday November 01, @10:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the What-Standard-Model dept.
Science

New Ghost Particle may Have Manifested at Large Hadron Collider:

'Something terribly new' goes bump in data yet to be confirmed by Atlas detector.

Scientists at the Cern nuclear physics lab near Geneva are investigating whether a bizarre and unexpected new particle popped into existence during experiments at the Large Hadron Collider.

Researchers on the machine's multipurpose Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) detector have spotted curious bumps in their data that may be the calling card of an unknown particle that has more than twice the mass of a carbon atom.

The prospect of such a mysterious particle has baffled physicists as much as it has excited them. At the moment, none of their favoured theories of reality include the particle, though many theorists are now hard at work on models that do.

"I'd say theorists are excited and experimentalists are very sceptical," said Alexandre Nikitenko, a theorist on the CMS team who worked on the data. "As a physicist I must be very critical, but as the author of this analysis I must have some optimism too."

[...] In two separate analyses, the CMS team found data that pointed to a build-up of muons, or heavy electrons, in their detector. If real, the data indicates a new particle with a mass of 28GeV or 1[sic] billion electron volts, slightly less than a quarter of the mass of a Higgs boson. Whatever it is, it is not the particle Nikitenko and his colleagues were looking for.

  • (Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Thursday November 01, @10:35AM

    by RandomFactor (3682) on Thursday November 01, @10:35AM (#756396)

    So somewhere around Magnesium or Silicon.
    .
    I'm gonna assume they wouldn't be fooled by a random ion kicked lose from the electronics or steel in the vicinity :-P.

