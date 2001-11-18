from the fightin-the-man dept.
What Happens When Telecom Companies Search Your Home for Piracy
Canadian citizen has house raided, all electronic devices copied, compelled to divulge accounts and passwords, is interrogated for 16 hours, and it is a *civil* complaint... he's already on the hook for a $50,000 payment to the plaintiffs, and he has not even been to trial yet.
When 30-year-old web developer Adam Lackman heard loud knocking on his Montreal apartment door around 8 AM, he thought he was about to be robbed.
When the police showed up after about 20 minutes, according to Lackman, he opened the door and was met by lawyers, a bailiff, and, rather ominously, a locksmith. Seeing that he wasn't about to be mugged, the police left.
One of the lawyers represented some of Canada's most powerful telecommunications and media companies: Bell, Rogers, Vidéotron, and TVA. The other was there to be an independent observer on behalf of the court. Lackman was told that he was being sued for copyright infringement for operating TVAddons, a website that hosted user-created apps for streaming video over the internet. The crew was there with a civil court order allowing them to search the place.
The search was only supposed to go from 8 AM to 8 PM but it ended at midnight. The team copied laptops, hard drives, and any other devices they found, and demanded logins and passwords. Lackman, who called a lawyer in to represent him, was questioned for nine hours by the opposing counsel. They presented him with a list of names of people suspected of being digital pirates in Canada and asked him to snitch. He didn't recognize the names, he told me, and said nothing.
[...] Now, Lackman is embroiled in expensive legal proceedings for a case that pits him against several telecom corporations and media companies, ultimately to answer: Was TVAddons a platform for innovative streaming apps, or was it designed to enable piracy?
[...] Lackman ran TVAddons, a website that hosted unofficial apps (referred to as "addons") for Kodi, a popular open-source media center that allows users to stream media from their devices and over the internet.
[...] The lawyers obtained an injunction that prevented Lackman from operating TVAddons and ordered him to hand over login credentials so that a court-authorized technician could shut down the site and social media accounts.
They also got an "Anton Piller" order, which allowed the lawyers—as well as a supervising agent of the court, bailiffs, and technical experts—to enter his home and search the place for devices, hard drives, and documents, and to preserve any evidence they found.
It's as close as you're going to get in civil law to criminal interrogation and seizure
[...] According to Israel, this is the harsh reality of being a small player sued by telecoms and media companies in Canada, where the dominance of the "big three"—Rogers, Bell, and Telus, the latter of which isn't involved in Lackman's litigation—is often referred to as a telecom oligopoly.
The case highlights an imbalance of power, Israel said, "where individuals who experience harms don't have the resources to advance them."
Deep-pocketed companies, on the other hand, "not only have the resources to pursue [perceived harms] to the point where individuals don't have the ability to defend themselves, but also to advance mechanisms with fewer safeguards," Israel said.
[...] Even though the parties are now negotiating a payment plan, uncertainties abound—nobody knows what will happen to Lackman now, least of all him. As his lawyer Renno put it, the case is remarkably still in "very, very early stages."
And that is the point: in the new Canadian anti-piracy regime led by powerful companies, just being accused of enabling piracy can come with immense personal consequences even before your day in court.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Thursday November 01, @01:51PM
It's stories like this that make me think that the "militias" that respond to police knocking on their door with gunfire might be on to something. If your life is about to be ruined by the government or a government sanctioned corporation, why not go out in a blaze of glory?
There was probably a way to solve this without immediately resorting to the jack-booted thugs.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 01, @02:01PM
if not just wait for the banging on the door but this time it will be because of your political opinions (with the excuse of piracy of course)
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday November 01, @02:17PM
Including these:
So what we're really looking at is another style of Mega case. Person builds something that gets used for copyright violation and releases it to public. Person doesn't police what others tacked on to the repository. Other side thinks the primary purpose of this repository is facilitating piracy. Person is named as a party. Why is that surprising?
Let's look at the other side. This law is used in cases where it is felt that critical evidence may be destroyed on a regular compel-and-produce subpoena. Are those fears justified in the case of someone suspected of facilitating copyright infringement? Does the other side, if they've made a prima facie case, not have a right to inspect the other side's files and emails for evidence that there was active facilitation going on (a la Mega?) If you're producer of something that is built to do nothing but facilitate piracy (not saying TVAddons is here - I don't know) and you've got a hard drive full of emails showing that you full well know exactly what the plugin and repository are being used for copyright infringement, are you just going to turn over that hard drive on a subpoena? Or might you try "sanitizing" it first?
This isn't just "person shared some files, person gets a search warrant." The story is in fact more complex than the summary indicates, no matter if you side with Adam Lackman or not. And before you put something out for public consumption, these days, you certainly do have an obligation to consider its uses and/or how it is being used.