Google Sign-in Page Now Requires JavaScript for Risk Assessment

posted by CoolHand on Thursday November 01, @03:24PM   Printer-friendly
from the sounds-like-a-great-idea dept.
This story from 9to5Google submitted via IRC for chromas

Enable JS for maximum security:

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and Google is announcing a slew of new features related to the sign-in process and account usage. New Google Account security protections include requiring JavaScript to be enabled when logging in and removing harmful apps during Security Checkup with Play Protect.

On the Account login page, Google runs a risk assessment that only allows the "sign-in if nothing looks suspicious." This analysis to protect against phishing requires that JavaScript be enabled, with Google noting that only .1% of users have it disabled. If that is the case, you will be prompted to enable it before signing in.

Chances are, JavaScript is already enabled in your browser; it helps power lots of the websites people use everyday. But, because it may save bandwidth or help pages load more quickly, a tiny minority of our users (0.1%) choose to keep it off. This might make sense if you are reading static content, but we recommend that you keep Javascript on while signing into your Google Account so we can better protect you

Once users are signed in, the Security Checkup feature now takes into account nefarious applications installed on Android devices, with Google Play Protect leveraged. You might be prompted to uninstall any harmful apps found on your phone, while Google recently beginning to recommend that users removed unused, but logged in devices.

Also at VentureBeat, ZDNet

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 01, @03:43PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 01, @03:43PM (#756487) Journal

    How many damned gullible fools are going to turn javascript on, to "prove" that their machines are secure?

    This may be the point at which I finally part ways with Google. But, not before I argue with them! They did back down on their demand for proof of my identity when I argued against it. Maybe a similar argument, that if they access the contents of my computer, some Mafia hit man might hack it from their servers, then come to hit me.

  • (Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Thursday November 01, @03:45PM

    by donkeyhotay (2540) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 01, @03:45PM (#756488)

    Damn it! DAMN IT! Stop writing "everyday" when you mean to say "every day". There is a difference!

