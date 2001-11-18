from the no-good-medical-use dept.
First FDA approved cannabis-based drug now available by prescription
The first cannabis-derived medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration is now available by prescription in every state, according to its manufacturer.
Epidiolex, manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is intended to treat seizures associated with two rare and severe forms of epilepsy that begin in childhood. The drug is made of cannabidiol (CBD), a component of marijuana that doesn't give users a high.
"Because these patients have historically not responded well to available seizure medications, there has been a dire need for new therapies that aim to reduce the frequency and impact of seizures," Justin Gover, CEO of GW Pharmaceuticals, said in a statement.
From the DEA website:
Schedule I drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Some examples of Schedule I drugs are: heroin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), marijuana (cannabis), 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), methaqualone, and peyote
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday November 01, @08:06PM (2 children)
How dare you try to poke holes in the official story by quoting the DEA's own stupid words!
Wow, they even threw peyote in the list of examples. I'll look forward to it being considered medicine (even if only for mental/spiritual purposes) and taken off Schedule 1 in 2050.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday November 01, @08:15PM
I also find it odd that they're specifically seeking to prevent people from cannabis, but aren't doing anything to avoid people getting high from prescription opioids. Why, it's almost like they are more interested in making other people's lives miserable than they are in protecting their health!
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday November 01, @08:54PM
In truth, the problem is the whole schedule system in the first place. Any biologically active substance has hypothetical medical applications. We fucking inject people with one of the strongest toxic substances in the planet to make them less wrinkly.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday November 01, @08:27PM
Any research on the use of CBD for helping with seizures in dogs?
