Recently there was an article discussing how poorly today's Silicon Valley approaches the question of testing their information technology candidates' intelligence.
If you were a hiring manager, how would YOU test YOUR candidate's intelligence?
I was mulling this over recently, when, for unrelated reasons, I found myself researching algorithms to be used in calculating 'pi' (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Pi_algorithms).
As it so happens, there are currently 15 known algorithms for pi. At least one of the algorithms can be used to generate arbitrary digits of pi (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bailey–Borwein–Plouffe_formula), and that might be relevant. (I'm not a mathematician, or a programmer, as such - I'm a sysadmin - but even those who are will likely be surprised to learn that such a thing is possible. For more information, please see en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spigot_algorithm.)
And so I would ask my candidate to pretend that he was responsible for designing a library of math functions, and to offer me an opinion on which algorithm should be implemented, in our hypothetical library of routines, to calculate 'pi'.
Some prior experience in programming is required - you have to have written your own functions. No programming languages are required. No coding. Not even pseudo-code! No right answers. No wrong answers. Just pure thought.
You don't need to be a programmer to take this test and succeed. You don't need to do anything on a whiteboard. You just need to be somewhat mathematically inclined ... somewhat literate ... and, a nerd.
A real nerd. Not one of these fake Silicon Valley nerds. You need to have books on your shelves. Not DVDs.
Points for asking what the library will be used for. The value 22/7 might work great for roughing out the roof of a gazebo. Not so good for calculating orbits!
Points for implementing multiple algorithms and letting the user decide for themselves.
No time limit, no pressure ... but I would want to hear back from my candidates, within a day or two, via email.
Compare my test to the puerile tests involving balls, and strings, and calculating 2^64 in your head, in real time, and ask yourself which of these methods REALLY exposes intelligence?
Now, you're in charge.
What would you do?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by black6host on Friday November 02, @12:54AM
I ran a programming team, among many other duties, and what I looked for was a familiarity with the tools we were using, or similiar. However, this was not the most important criteria. Many factors went into my hiring decision. Does the candidate have general experience with the type of software we were developing, were they able to learn, were they prima donnas (in which case I didn't hire them) and how was their attitude. I taught many to code well, as opposed to just coding. I also taught my sysadmins (I was Dir. of IT) as well. Some were experienced, others just had a good attitude and a strong desire to do that kind of work with some training under their belt. Anyway, that's a few bits of what went into my hiring decisions. IQ tests were never one of among the tools I used. I would ask, back in the days when we coded in Clipper, what an error 19 was, hehehehe.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jmorris on Friday November 02, @12:58AM (3 children)
That example is kinda dumb. Assuming it is any sort of normal math lib you just include a constant. Even if you are doing multi-precision big numbers it is probably shorter and faster to just include eight or sixteen thousand precalculated bits of precision. So the only one that might make any sense to include would the one that gives an arbitrary digit. Pi doesn't change, the only reason to recalculate it is benchmarking and burn-in testing. You wouldn't use a library for benchmarking, you hand tune assembly to give the marketing department the absolute best numbers possible.
The ultimate problem with any sort of IQ test in employment is it attracts lawyers like a dead cow attracts buzzards. Any IQ test that works is also racist. Look up the term "disparate impact" and see how much that is going to cost ya to settle. Used to be you could use a college degree and the reputation of the school granting it as a proxy, but those days are also behind us. Same reason.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 02, @01:16AM (2 children)
You might settle on a case like that. I wouldn't. And I'd win. And they'd pay my legal costs.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday November 02, @01:31AM (1 child)
You won't be making the decision, the lawyers and insurance company will. And they will settle because they can't afford to play jury roulette or take a case up through multiple levels of appeal. At the moment you might be safe from the DoJ and DoL joining in the fun but if you like in a Blue State your State will probably want in on the action. Big hairball, best to write a check, fire the moron who thought an IQ test in $current_year was still a viable idea and move on. Besides, we all know IQ isn't real anyway, having a properly diverse workforce is the key to productivity and business success. Because anyone who doesn't say they agree is toast.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 02, @01:47AM
See, that's only a valid argument if I make an insurance claim. I wouldn't. I'd hire a lawyer and make sure they were either broke for life or had to file bankruptcy.
(Score: 1, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Friday November 02, @12:59AM (1 child)
I knew the answer to this one was in our wonderful Bible. But, I got a little help from @VP [twitter.com] Pence.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Arik on Friday November 02, @01:24AM
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 02, @01:11AM (2 children)
If I were using your test, I'd hire the one who suggested something similar to the one in the dept. There are very few cases where calculating a value that's known to thousands of places beyond what you need is going to be a better solution than hardcoding a value and taking as many significant digits as you need from it.
Personally, I'd use something similar but asking them to solve a problem that could either be answered with something extremely complex and error prone or highly non-technical, possibly even good old analog meatspace, and not hire anyone who wanted to Rube Goldberg the shit out of simple problems.
Example: The break room for the security guys is right behind their desk in the lobby but they can't see what's going on out there while they're on break. Entirely too many people would start saying things like IP cameras and PoE and various other technical things. I'd hire the guy who said put a window in the break room.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday November 02, @01:19AM (1 child)
This is just what I was thinking. It's normally best to hard-code constants, at an appropriate level of precision. I'm having a hard time imagining why one would want the program to recalculate it each time used, or even once. It shouldn't be changing.
"I'd hire the guy who said put a window in the break room."
Doesn't it defeat the purpose of giving them a break, to put in a window and expect them to keep watching?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 02, @01:27AM
It's a hypothetical situation for the purposes of gauging someone's intelligence. Don't go overthinking irrelevant aspects.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 02, @01:17AM (1 child)
Intelligent editors would have chop this verbal diarrhea into its essence.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 02, @01:28AM
Nice of you to volunteer. Contact Bytram on irc.soylentnews.org or from the web client IRC link off to the left.
(Score: 2) by DavePolaschek on Friday November 02, @01:17AM
I’ve been part of the interview team in multiple jobs in the past.
My approach was always to just talk, relatively free-form with people. Do they follow jumps of reason around from talking about programming in C to what’s broken in C++ to why are manholes round, etc? Is the person I’m talking to genuinely curious about things they don’t already know? Do they remember something I mentioned early in the conversation and refer back to it later?
I probably couldn’t get away with that today, but it was pretty effective.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 02, @01:19AM
I've had the Labyrinth recreated beneath my house. Then bioengineered the minotaur. I invite prospective employees to my house for dinner, then ask them to go down to the "wine cellar" for a bottle of wine. Those who return are hired.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by GreatOutdoors on Friday November 02, @01:39AM (1 child)
I once applied for a job that required completion of a 50 question test. I came across 3 questions which which did not list the proper answer (Some questions were multiple choice). For those answers, I provided the required math to prove that my answers were correct on the back of the sheet as well as writing my answers out to the side of each question. When I returned the test to the HR person whom was not remotely capable of understanding the math, she told me that I had to pick one of the specified multiple choice answers, and promptly graded my answers as incorrect when I attempted to explain the situation to her. They were the only answers I missed on the test, but I suspect that my resume never graced the desk of the hiring manager since I politely disagreed with the HR person about the test.
Moral of the story: If the person giving the exam does not understand the content, or care enough to follow up on issues like the one above, then you may miss out on some very good employees. AND If you are writing an exam, make sure you put the correct answers on it.
Yes, I did make a logical argument there. You should post a logical response.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday November 02, @01:50AM
Or make sure you put some questions with only incorrect answers and let the HR drones know that picking any of the above is wrong.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 02, @02:04AM
