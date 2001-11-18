from the too-big-for-your-boots dept.
Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the "father" of the World Wide Web, has said what many are likely feeling: the centralisation of the network has gone too far and it's time to consider breaking up the behemoths that dominate it to the extent of locking out new players.
The Register has more here: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/11/01/tim_berners_lee_internet_giants/
The source, TBL's interview with Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-technology-www/father-of-web-says-tech-giants-may-have-to-be-split-up-idUSKCN1N63MV (don't follow the Register link which is wrong).
Excerpt:
“What naturally happens is you end up with one company dominating the field so through history there is no alternative to really coming in and breaking things up,” Berners-Lee, 63, said in an interview. “There is a danger of concentration.”
But he urged caution too, saying the speed of innovation in both technology and tastes could ultimately cut some of the biggest technology companies down to size.
“Before breaking them up, we should see whether they are not just disrupted by a small player beating them out of the market, but by the market shifting, by the interest going somewhere else,” Berners-Lee said.
I'm in violent agreement with TBL, at least on the point of overcentralisation, what about you? I'd be more aggressive than his caution, perhaps, as the barrier to entry seems higher to me than him, and market shifts can be blocked or delayed by counteracting marketing tactics by the incumbents...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 02, @07:39AM
Rome fell, and so have many other bloody empires. WTF is a corporation in comparison to those organizations, which were driven the societal madness of glory after death?
Netflix is now in the process of unseating Hollywood; Netflix is producing movies that they'll screen first in theaters and then stream on their own surface, and their upending the traditional structures behind funding projects.
IBM created the PC. Where are they now?
Nothing lasts forever. NOTHING.
There's always a group of young men who gather together to successfully plot disruption.