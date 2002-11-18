from the text-messages-above-the-fold dept.
Royole's bendy-screen FlexPai phone unveiled in China
A little-known California-based company has laid claim to creating the "world's first foldable phone".
Royole Corporation - a specialist in manufacturing flexible displays - unveiled the FlexPai handset at an event in Beijing. When opened, the device presents a single display measuring 7.8in (19.8cm) - bigger than many tablets. But when folded up, it presents three separate smaller screens - on the front, rear and spine of the device.
The six-year-old company said it would hold three "flash sales" to consumers in China on 1 November to offer the first product run.
[...] The launch has caught many industry watchers by surprise. It was widely believed Samsung or Huawei would be the first to sell such a device to the public.
[...] Another company-watcher added that he doubted the FlexPai would ever be produced in large numbers. "Royole has carried out several publicity stunts over the years to showcase its flexible OLED [organic light-emitting diode] displays," said Dr Guillaume Chansin from Irimitech Consulting. "The FlexPai is probably another stunt. Royole is building its first OLED factory and it is now trying to compete directly with other display manufacturers such as Samsung and LG."
Samsung has been talking about this kind of thing for years. But talk is cheap.
Imagine a smartwatch that fits perfectly on your wrist. Or a smartphone as slim as a credit card. That could soon be a reality. At least, that is what this new startup hopes.
Imprint Energy has developed a bendable, long lasting and rechargeable battery that will lead to new developments of wearable electronics. This California-based company has designed zinc-based batteries that can be printed on sheets and be customized based on product designs. This is a huge innovation that opens us endless possibilities.
Unfortunately, the article is short on technical details.
Samsung's 'unbreakable' display survives UL scrutiny
Phone makers have promised unbreakable phone screens for years, but they tend to involve awkward compromises like soft, scratchable surfaces. Samsung Display might just fulfill that promise, though. Underwriters Laboratories certified an "unbreakable" Samsung panel (
not yet pictured) as capable of surviving military-grade durability tests without damage. This included dropping it 26 times from a height of four feet [1.2 meters] and subjecting it to extreme temperatures. It even survived a drop test at 6 feet [1.8 meters] without any battle scars.
Update: Samsung Display posted a video of its new screen [1m55s video], showing how its lightweight plastic cover compares to traditional glass. In the video it survives several strikes from a hammer with no damage to show for it.
Also at The Verge.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd:
The most interesting prototype at IFA this year was the Nubia Alpha, an Android-based device the company bills as a "wearable smartphone." The Alpha tries to realize one of the enduring gadget dreams: having a smart device with a display that wraps around the user's wrist. I checked it out at IFA in Berlin this past week, and, well, it's still at the rough draft stage of development, but Nubia is confident it'll have it ready to go on sale in China before the end of this year. If things work out, global distribution might also happen around the same time.
The demo units at IFA were behind glass, and it took a lot of cajoling to convince Nubia to even let me touch one. I was able to lay it on my wrist, but I wasn't allowed to close it up entirely, hence the semi-open position in these photos. The surprising thing was that, as bulky as the Alpha looks, it's really quite light and tolerable on the wrist. I believe fans of big watches will find this chunky beast attractive, while the rest of us should definitely be paying attention to the technological advancement it represents.
Source: https://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2018/9/4/17817416/wearable-smartphone-nubia-alpha-flexible-oled-ifa-2018
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 02, @11:48AM (2 children)
When folded, that phone looks pretty thick. Somewhere between a deck of cards and a pack of cigarettes.
Is the trade off of (foldable) screen size and novelty vs thick as a brick worth it?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 02, @12:13PM (1 child)
You could look at it as a tablet that you have a fighting chance of getting into your pants pocket.
We'll have to see what other implementations end up looking like. And to be convinced, people will probably want to bend (break?) a display model at a physical store.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 02, @12:29PM
Is that a tablet in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?