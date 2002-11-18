Stories
Mario Segale, Inspiration For Nintendo's Hero Plumber, Has Died

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Mario Segale, who inspired the plucky plumber Mario — one of the most recognizable characters in the world, let alone in video games — has died at age 84. Segale was Nintendo's landlord outside Seattle when the company created Donkey Kong, the classic game that launched the overalls-wearing Mario.

[...] The Mario character went on to become a franchise, appearing in dozens of games, from car racing to tennis. He also shared a game cartridge with Nintendo's other classic hit, Duck Hunt (we've clarified this point in the story to avoid confusion).

Also at BBC.

