from the one-up dept.
Mario Segale, Inspiration For Nintendo's Hero Plumber, Has Died
Mario Segale, who inspired the plucky plumber Mario — one of the most recognizable characters in the world, let alone in video games — has died at age 84. Segale was Nintendo's landlord outside Seattle when the company created Donkey Kong, the classic game that launched the overalls-wearing Mario.
[...] The Mario character went on to become a franchise, appearing in dozens of games, from car racing to tennis. He also shared a game cartridge with Nintendo's other classic hit, Duck Hunt (we've clarified this point in the story to avoid confusion).
Also at BBC.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 02, @09:53PM
(Score: 2) by mr_mischief on Friday November 02, @09:57PM
There was also the three-game cartridge with Super Mario Bros, Duck Hunt, and Track and Field. I have one of those.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Friday November 02, @10:07PM (1 child)
Might as well toss this one here: https://screenrant.com/super-mario-flashback-pixel-art-game/ [screenrant.com]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 02, @10:11PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=in6RZzdGki8 [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday November 02, @10:30PM
I guess he ran out of green mushrooms.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 02, @10:41PM
And don't forget to check for gold coins behind those clouds!