Sen. Ron Wyden Introduces Bill That Would Send CEOs to Jail for Violating Consumer Privacy
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has introduced a comprehensive new privacy bill he claims will finally address the lack of meaningful privacy protections for American consumers.
Wyden says his Consumer Data Protection Act is a direct response to the ocean of privacy scandals that have plagued the internet for the better part of the last decade.
The Senator's proposal would dramatically beef up Federal Trade Commission authority and funding to crack down on privacy violations, let consumers opt out of having their sensitive personal data collected and sold, and impose harsh new penalties on a massive data monetization industry that has for years claimed that self-regulation is all that's necessary to protect consumer privacy.
Wyden's bill proposes that companies whose revenue exceeds $1 billion per year—or warehouse data on more than 50 million consumers or consumer devices—submit "annual data protection reports" to the government detailing all steps taken to protect the security and privacy of consumers' personal information.
The proposed legislation would also levy penalties up to 20 years in prison and $5 million in fines for executives who knowingly mislead the FTC in these reports. The FTC's authority over such matters is currently limited—one of the reasons telecom giants have been eager to move oversight of their industry from the Federal Communications Commission to the FTC.
Friday November 02, @11:53PM
Why are only corporations covered?
Government represents a gun that deep pockets can pay to point at their competition; it's not the case that Big Business corrupt government, but rather it's the case that Big Government corrupts businesses.
We had the same problem with religiosity, each sect trying to grab that big governmental stick and thereby beat its will into anyone who had another opinion. We solved that problem with the
Separation of Church and State.
Now, we need a
Separation of Business and State.
The role of the government was never meant to be the chooser of winners and losers—that's the role of The People. The American experiment was to create a government whose sole role is to protect the rights of each individual, chief among which are the rights to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness (i.e., the pursuit of self-interest). This experiment has failed, because The Founders forgot to forbid government from usurping The People's right to be the sole owners of society's resources.
Friday November 02, @11:58PM
At this point in time, the bill is useless. The court fool who appointed Ajit Pai to the FCC would veto anything like this, if it made it to his desk. That's assuming, of course, that enough of our congress critters could even agree to anything resembling consumer protection.
