from the waiting-for-a-spaghetti-tree dept.
Results from a collaborative study by Tokyo Institute of Technology and Tohoku University, Japan, raise prospects for large-scale production of algae-derived starch, a valuable bioresource for biofuels and other renewable materials. Such bio-based products have the potential to replace fossil fuels and contribute to the development of sustainable systems and societies.
[...] The researchers demonstrated that starch content could be dramatically increased in C. merolae through inactivation of TOR (target of rapamycin), a protein kinase known to play an important role in cell growth.
They observed a notable increase in the level of starch 12 hours after inactivation of TOR through exposure to rapamycin, and this led to a remarkable ten-fold increase after 48 hours.
[...] For example, the findings could accelerate the production of environmentally friendly fuel additives, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and bioplastics that are now in high demand with the phasing out of single-use plastic bags and straws in many parts of the world.
Algae is easy to grow on marginal land or in urban settings close to where it can be further processed. Will it constitute a key solution to providing civilization's material requirements in the 21st century?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 03, @09:05AM
Im glad I like green shits
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday November 03, @09:09AM (1 child)
Will the New Poor be forced to eat low-cost biostarch?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Saturday November 03, @09:38AM
Algae was the miracle food of the 70's. It was going to feed the world.