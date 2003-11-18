from the tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tap-tapp-tap dept.
Diablo is getting a 'full-fledged' mobile RPG
Blizzard is bringing Diablo to mobile devices, the company announced today during BlizzCon 2018. The game's creators promised a "full-fledged action RPG" called Diablo Immortal. Diablo Immortal picks up after Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and will launch for iOS and Android.
The mobile RPG is a massively multiplayer online action game; players will be able to drop in and out of groups and play through "dynamic events" as they travel through Sanctuary. Classes include monk, wizard, crusader, demon hunter, necromancer, and barbarian. Blizzard is currently allowing players to pre-register for a chance to join the game's upcoming beta.
Fingers do massive damage to phones.
Related: Blizzard Releases an Update for Diablo II... 16 Years After its Release
Animated "Diablo" Series Reportedly Coming to Netflix
Blizzard has released a new patch for Diablo II:
According to Blizzard, the main focus of the patch, version 1.14a, was to repair "system glitches on modern operating systems." The company's official PC requirements for the game, which was recently updated, now list the 64-bit versions of Windows 7, 8 and 10 as the recommended OS for the game (the minimum OS requirements are Windows Vista or XP).
The patch also introduced a new launcher for the game on OS X and made improvements to Blizzard's "cheat-detection and hack-prevention" systems.
However, this doesn't seem to be the final update for the game. The company stated that making Diablo II work on current systems is just the first step. The developers will continue to make more improvements to the game and release them at some point in the future.
Median XL is regarded as one of the best mods for Diablo II. You may also be interested in the D2SE mod manager. Checking "Use PlugY" when running it will enable a shared inventory between characters and essentially infinite storage space. These mods will probably need to be updated to work with 1.14a.
It looks like Netflix could be adding an animated "Diablo" series to its original programming lineup.
Boom! Studios founder Andrew "Andy" Cosby tweeted on Wednesday that he's in "final talks" to write and show-run the upcoming series from Activision and Netflix. "It's very exciting and I hope to the High Heavens it all works out," he said.
[...] There's no information currently on what the "Diablo" series might entail, but Cosby will be bringing his pedigree as the writer behind the new "Hellboy" film reboot to the project, which should make for the kind of gory and violent expectations fans have for any series that could be based on the "Diablo" series.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday November 03, @04:11PM
This shows all the signs of being driven by the suits and not by anybody on the creative side. "Hmm, mobile games seem popular. And maybe we can sell in-game content and such to make a boatload!"
Mobile games don't lend themselves to linear storytelling, which is something that was definitely a part of Diablo I and Diablo II and kinda sorta a part of Diablo III. So I doubt that we're going to get anything remotely like that, it's all going to be on getting people to shovel out money to get MOAR POWER! for their characters.
