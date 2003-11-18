The world's largest neuromorphic supercomputer designed and built to work in the same way a human brain does has been fitted with its landmark one-millionth processor core and is being switched on for the first time.

[...] To reach this point it has taken £15million in funding, 20 years in conception and over 10 years in construction, with the initial build starting way back in 2006. The project was initially funded by the EPSRC and is now supported by the European Human Brain Project. It is being switched on for the first time on Friday, 2 November.

[...] The SpiNNaker machine, which was designed and built in The University of Manchester's School of Computer Science, can model more biological neurons in real time than any other machine on the planet.