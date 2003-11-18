from the The-Scarecrow-calls-dibs-but-Skynet-says-"too-late" dept.
'Human brain' supercomputer with 1 million processors switched on for first time
The world's largest neuromorphic supercomputer designed and built to work in the same way a human brain does has been fitted with its landmark one-millionth processor core and is being switched on for the first time.
[...] To reach this point it has taken £15million in funding, 20 years in conception and over 10 years in construction, with the initial build starting way back in 2006. The project was initially funded by the EPSRC and is now supported by the European Human Brain Project. It is being switched on for the first time on Friday, 2 November.
[...] The SpiNNaker machine, which was designed and built in The University of Manchester's School of Computer Science, can model more biological neurons in real time than any other machine on the planet.
The grant will fund research into the potential of neuromorphic computing in next-generation supercomputers. The researchers will use their own AMOS supercomputer to simulate various designs for hybrid supercomputers that incorporate classical and neuromorphic processors.
HPCwire separately published this analysis of the project which credits IBM's TrueNorth chip for sparking significant interest in the field of neuromorphic computing. Unveiled last year, TrueNorth currently integrates 5.4 billion transistors and 4,096 cores into a 28nm-process chip with a power consumption of just 70 mW, and is capable of simulating "one million individually programmable neurons". Hybrid supercomputing could mirror the recent trend towards mixed computing systems, in which CPUs are paired with general-purpose GPUs and coprocessors such as Intel's Xeon Phi.
From the HPCWire announcement article:
"The question we're asking is: What if future supercomputer designs were to have several embedded neuromorphic processors?" said Christopher Carothers, director of the Center for Computational Innovations, in the official announcement. "How would you design that computer? And what new capabilities would it offer?"
Neuromorphic computing is built on a computational model patterned on the human brain, incorporating an interconnected network of nodes or “neurons” that make it possible to encode information far more efficiently than classic computer chips. Computers that incorporate a neuromorphic approach excel at pattern recognition, with far less energy usage (and heat) than conventional chips, and have the potential to overcome looming barriers to increased computing speed.
Although computer scientists have used algorithms to approximate neuromorphic computing (an approach commonly called a “neural net”), IBM only recently built this first neuromorphic chip as part of a DARPA-funded research effort. The Rensselaer researchers will base their work on the specifications of IBM’s “True North” neuromorphic processor and simulation development kit.
The Next Platform has an article about waning interest in brain-inspired neuromorphic computing post-2013 (which has not yet delivered a "revolution in computing") and some of the developments in the field since then:
There have been a couple of noteworthy investments that have fed existing research for neuromorphic architectures. The DARPA Synapse program was one such effort, which beginning in 2008, eventually yielded IBM's "True North" chip—a 4096-core device comprised of 256 programmable "neurons" that act much like synapses in the brain, resulting in a highly energy efficient architecture that while fascinating—means an entire rethink of programming approaches. Since that time, other funding from scientific sources, including the Human Brain Project, have pushed the area further, leading to the creation of the SpiNNaker neuromorphic device, although there is still a lack of a single architecture that appears best for neuromorphic computing in general.
The problem is really that there is no "general" purpose for such devices as of yet and no widely accepted device or programmatic approach. Much of this stems from the fact that many of the existing projects are built around specific goals that vary widely. For starters, there are projects around broader neuromorphic engineering that are more centered on robotics versus large-scale computing applications (and vice versa). One of several computing-oriented approaches taken by Stanford University's Neurogrid project, which was presented in hardware in 2009 and remains an ongoing research endeavor, was to simulate the human brain, thus the programming approach and hardware design are both thus modeled as closely to the brain as possible while others are more oriented toward solving computer science related challenges related to power consumption and computational capability using the same concepts, including a 2011 effort at MIT, work at HP with memristors as a key to neuromorphic device creation, and various other smaller projects, including one spin-off of the True North architecture we described here.
[more]
A new brain-inspired architecture could improve how computers handle data and advance AI
IBM researchers are developing a new computer architecture, better equipped to handle increased data loads from artificial intelligence. Their designs draw on concepts from the human brain and significantly outperform conventional computers in comparative studies. They report on their recent findings in the Journal of Applied Physics, from AIP Publishing.
[...] The IBM team drew on three different levels of inspiration from the brain. The first level exploits a memory device's state dynamics to perform computational tasks in the memory itself, similar to how the brain's memory and processing are co-located. The second level draws on the brain's synaptic network structures as inspiration for arrays of phase change memory (PCM) devices to accelerate training for deep neural networks. Lastly, the dynamic and stochastic nature of neurons and synapses inspired the team to create a powerful computational substrate for spiking neural networks.
[...] Last year, they ran an unsupervised machine learning algorithm on a conventional computer and a prototype computational memory platform based on phase change memory devices. "We could achieve 200 times faster performance in the phase change memory computing systems as opposed to conventional computing systems." Sebastian said. "We always knew they would be efficient, but we didn't expect them to outperform by this much." The team continues to build prototype chips and systems based on brain-inspired concepts.
Biosensor response from target molecules with inhomogeneous charge localization (DOI: 10.1063/1.5036538) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 03, @10:52PM
wake me when someone builds a beowulf cluster of these!
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Saturday November 03, @10:56PM
"The system goes online August 4th, 1997. Human decisions are removed from strategic defense. Skynet begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m."
Oblig!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 03, @11:00PM
