Another Tesla with Autopilot crashed into a stationary object—the driver is suing
Earlier this month, Shawn Hudson's Tesla Model S crashed into a stalled car while moving at about 80 miles per hour on a Florida freeway. Tesla's Autopilot technology was engaged at the time, and Hudson has now filed a lawsuit against Tesla in state courts.
"Through a pervasive national marketing campaign and a purposefully manipulative sales pitch, Tesla has duped consumers" into believing that Autpilot can "transport passengers at highway speeds with minimal input and oversight," the lawsuit says.
Hudson had a two-hour commute to his job at an auto dealership. He says that he heard about Tesla's Autopilot technology last year and went to a Tesla dealership to learn more.
"Tesla's sales representative reassured Hudson that all he needed to do as the driver of the vehicle is to occasionally place his hand on the steering wheel and that the vehicle would 'do everything else,'" the lawsuit claims.
Tesla blames driver in last month's fatal crash with Autopilot engaged
But that description of Tesla's Autopilot system is not true. While the system can handle a range of driving conditions, it's not designed to stop for parked cars or other stationary objects when traveling at highway speeds. This year, at least two other Tesla drivers have plowed into parked vehicles while their cars were in Autopilot mode (one of them sued Tesla last month). Another Tesla customer, Californian Walter Huang, was killed when his Tesla vehicle ran into a concrete lane divider at full speed.
"It is the driver's responsibility to remain attentive to their surroundings and in control of the vehicle at all times," a Tesla spokesman told Ars by email. "Tesla goes to great lengths to provide clear instructions about what Autopilot is and is not, including by offering driver instructions when owners test drive and take delivery of their car, before drivers enable Autopilot and every single time they use Autopilot, as well as through the Owner's Manual and Release Notes for software updates." (I've reproduced Tesla's full emailed statement at the end of the story.)
(Score: 1) by ataradov on Sunday November 04, @07:26AM
It does not matter what the salesman says. What matters is what the manual says. And I'm sure it was written by a cohort of lawyers and is spotless.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bradley13 on Sunday November 04, @07:29AM (2 children)
For anyone who hasn't looked into this: Apparently all car navigation aids consider stationary objects to be part of the scenery, at least when on a highway. Lots of stationary objects are whizzing by, too many to process, so they are ignored. Stationary objects in the middle of a highway do not exist.
So when they, in fact, do exist, well, this happens...
Odd, actually. This seems like a simple thing to fix: ignore stationary objects unless they are directly ahead, when they suddenly become rather important.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 1) by ataradov on Sunday November 04, @07:43AM
Safety railings are also directly ahead in the tight turns. I'm not sure if there are such tight turns on the highways, but there definitely are on off-ramps and highway interchanges.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 04, @07:47AM
It is not an error. They know such things exist IRL. They make systems to take your money and enslave you and make you like your enslavement. The people who give money for autopilot systems prefer to be chained to their desks while doing repetitive tasks.
If you want autopilot then pay for a driver. Failing that, ride the bus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 04, @07:36AM
The vehicle autopilot scam is meant to give away more control to machines, which are controlled by your enemies that you never get to see.
After the complete failure of autopilot (as expected), they will come up with remote satellite control of your car, centrally controlled by the system. They will install cameras and a microphone inside the car cabin just for safety and improving customer experience*.
*Improving customer experience has been a very effective indiscriminate surveillance mechanism by the corrupt system
(Score: 2) by Username on Sunday November 04, @07:50AM
Don't these cars have radar and auto braking? Maybe we should be removing the mandate for these system, since it seems all they do is increase car prices without adding protection.