Reef RangerBot becomes 'LarvalBot' to spread coral babies
[...] Professor Dunbabin is working with Southern Cross University's (SCU) Professor Peter Harrison—pioneer of the coral larval restoration technique (coral IVF) - who is heading the overall research project.
The collaboration between QUT and SCU, funded by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, aims at restoring damaged parts of the Great Barrier Reef and speeding up the recovery of ecosystems affected by coral bleaching.
Large volumes of coral spawn will be captured and transferred into fine mesh pools for almost a week until the larvae is ready to be re-settled.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @12:42AM
I read the other day that the "bleaching" in much of the Great Barrier Reef has been determined to have occurred many centuries ago (even thousands of years ago), long before the notion that they are dying due to the humanity-caused acidification and warming of the oceans.
What if these do-good, activist "scientists" are really just fucking around with a system they don't understand?