Think you're bad at math? You may suffer from 'math trauma'
I teach people how to teach math, and I've been working in this field for 30 years. Across those decades, I've met many people who suffer from varying degrees of math trauma – a form of debilitating mental shutdown when it comes to doing mathematics.
When people share their stories with me, there are common themes. These include someone telling them they were "not good at math," panicking over timed math tests, or getting stuck on some math topic and struggling to move past it. The topics can be as broad as fractions or an entire class, such as Algebra or Geometry.
[...] One of the biggest challenges U.S. math educators face is helping the large number of elementary teachers who are dealing with math trauma. Imagine being tasked with teaching children mathematics when it is one of your greatest personal fears.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday November 05, @02:10AM (2 children)
Math? Remember 1-3 formula a week and learn how to use them. Stuff you learned last week you'll use this week and will be on the final, albeit as step 2 of a 4 step solution.
History? Learn 10-15 dates a week and memorize them. No date has any correlation to any other, except Columbus discovered the New World sometime after he was born.
Social studies? Fine art? English? These all fall somewhere between these two, with the emphasis on "x + y = z" being T, instead of "if x, and maybe y, but only if y is $SpecialCase, then there is a chance z will be satisfied.
My memory sucked ass, still does, so the whole "1-3 formula a week" has worked for me for years.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday November 05, @02:21AM (1 child)
Still haven't.
Instead I count by N's: 3-6-9-12-15.
The problem is that The Truth is revealed to us as metaphor, but we experience it as literal reality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @02:52AM
You're clearly American, because nobody else would be proud of such ignorance.
If you haven't memorized at least the 10x10 table, your ability to do any math at all in a reasonable time frame is more or less zero. It also puts you into a place where you can easily be taken advantage of because being able to multiple those numbers helps to greatly improve your estimation of how much things should cost and how long they should take. rounding things to just one or two actual digits each and multiplying them together before adding an appropriate number of zeros at the end will always get you within an order of magnitude of what you're dealing with. But, it definitely doesn't work if you don't know your times tables.
I honestly, don't get why people seem to think that this level of ignorance is acceptable. This isn't even math, this is basic arithmetic that a typical 3rd grader should be able to do.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @02:20AM (1 child)
https://www.nctm.org/Classroom-Resources/Illuminations/Interactives/Primary-Krypto/ [nctm.org] Play Krypto. fun game and gets you out of math issues. Played with my daughters starting at age of 4, using dice to limit numbers. Mode rule slightly... I had to come up with 3 solutions before they came up with one.
Really helps to get fluid with math and numbers.
PS: Daughters got degrees in Math, in 3 years of college. Now, where are those STEM jobs?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @02:56AM
When I was a kid, I used to love playing Number Crunchers on the school's Apple ][ computers. It was fun, but it also helped a lot with number sense and basic calculations.
It's a shame that educational software is nowhere near as engaging as it was in the '80s and early '90s.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brvLpircQe4 [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday November 05, @02:29AM (1 child)
You may suffer from 'Math Trauma'? Can't you just be bad at math? Is that somehow not an option any longer? Does everyone have to be good at everything? There is some urge to label everything and failure is apparently not an option, cause someone might get their feelz hurt? Considering that most people don't need much more then basic math skills anyway this shouldn't really be as much of an issue.
I recall a professor I had calling Mathematics a contact sport -- you work with the numbers and the problems, you just don't read books and think that you will somehow understand or get things. You get in there and you solve problems over and over and over again until you know what you are doing.
I do believe this is one of the main issues here. They think it's supposed to be easy, something that everyone should understand. Anything beyond basic arithmetic can be quite abstract and require a certain mindset to understand. Some people might never be able to grasp it, just like some people might never be able to play an instrument or speak many languages. Practice and training will only take you so far.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @02:45AM
Not really. As somebody who has been a math tutor for years and is currently working on a masters in teaching math, there's limited evidence to suggest that there are people out there that are "bad at math." There are some who have learning disorders or intellectual disabilities that negatively impact their math ability, but those individuals are much smaller in number than the people who are "bad at math." And they usually can learn it, if the material is properly presented and they're given adequate support. There is a point where some people just can't keep up without a lot of extra help and effort, but you're talking about something beyond calculus. And at that point, there's no reason for most students to study it as it's just not relevant for most people.
Most of the people who are bad at math, aren't, they've been on the receiving end of poor quality instruction or have been victimized by improperly trained and generally inept teaching.
An individual of typical intelligence or even somewhat low intelligence without an LD shouldn't have any issues getting through at least algebra and the pieces of pre-calculus relevant to every day living. Or should be able to do so with some extra assistance.
I've worked with people that are "bad at math" and only rarely have I had a student that might be bad at math. Most of the time there's an obvious explanation that comes back to either an LD or poor quality of instruction. Rarely, is it the case where I can't identify the likely presence of some sort of impairment that is more appropriately dealt with by a special ed professional.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @02:36AM (1 child)
When I used to tutor students in math, I ran into people who were convinced that they "just didn't get it" or "were just bad at math". While it's possible that I was just a better teacher, most of them actually already knew what to do but were paralyzed by low confidence and frustration would make them give up.
Something like:
Me: Alright, what's the problem?
Them: I don't know what to do.
Me: What did you think you should do?
Them: Isolate the variable?
Me: Why don't you try that?
Them: Oh, now this kinda looks like that other problem I solved. What do I do now?
Me: What did you do for that other problem?
Them: Cancel things out and simplify. But that problem was different?
Me: Do you have any better ideas to try?
Them: No.
Me: Then why don't you try simplifying and see what happens.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @02:49AM
In my experience, there's a number of things that happen. But, this is one of the big ones. A refusal to try unless absolutely certain that you're on the right track. It's very, very difficult to learn anything if you refuse to try unless you've already got the answer.
This is one of the reasons why I advocate against having too many tutors available for the students. If they don't try before getting help, then there's no way of knowing if they could do it on their own. And there's no way of developing any sort of self-confidence as you only build that via either succeeding or handling failure gracefully. Neither of which happen if you've got support right there immediately on demand.
I'm not sure who it is that gives students the idea that it's possible to advance in math without making any mistakes. Sometimes you can't reasonably determine the appropriate method without first trying a few things because either the rule that would tell you what to do doesn't exist, or more commonly, is more complicated than just taking a few educated stabs.
(Score: 4, Funny) by BK on Monday November 05, @02:41AM (1 child)
Teacher n., 1. Person who is not good at math. 2. Person who, based on experience, trains others to not be good at math.
...but you HAVE heard of me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @02:59AM
This really shouldn't be modded funny, it's unfortunately all too true.
Typical elementary school teachers are not taught how to properly teach basic arithmetic and it gets worse when students advance to middle school. The stuff being taught at those levels is mostly not that hard, but if teachers don't properly cover things, it can leave the students in a position where they're traumatized and convinced that they can't do it.