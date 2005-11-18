from the REJECT dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Swedish ISP punishes Elsevier for forcing it to block Sci-Hub by also blocking Elsevier
[...] Unfortunately for Swedes and for science, the Swedish Patent and Market Court (which never met a copyright overreach it didn't love) upheld the order, and Bahnhof, a small ISP with limited resources, decided not to appeal (a bigger, richer ISP had just lost a similar appeal).
Instead, Bahnhof now blocks attempts to visit Sci-Hub domains, and Elsevier.com, redirecting attempts to visit Elsevier to a page explaining how Elsevier's sleaze and bullying have allowed it to monopolize scientific publishing, paywalling publicly funded science that is selected, reviewed and edited by volunteers who mostly work for publicly funded institutions.
To as[sic] icing on this revenge-flavored cake, Bahnhof also detects attempts to visit its own site from the Patent and Market Court and redirects them to a page explaining that since the Patent and Market Court believes that parts of the web should be blocked, Bahnhof is blocking the court's access to its part of the web.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @05:21AM
As always, you can't impose a monopoly without the aid of a (the?) monopoly on violent imposition.
Big Government corrupts business, not the other way around.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Monday November 05, @05:22AM (4 children)
There's no moral ambiguity here. One thing is for the betterment of mankind and the progress of science, one thing is for the $2.5 billion/year profit of the fucking RELX group.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @05:31AM (3 children)
The reason there is any confusion at all is because there is such a poorly defined system of property rights, all the way down to the one-size-fits-all, arbitrary and capricious taxation through which large portions of any given project may be funded.
Privatize research entirely, and we'll ironically achieve a much more useful and much cheaper sharing of information.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Monday November 05, @05:39AM (1 child)
Ah the old libertarian canard of "if you just make all the things that are bad now 1000x worse, they'll definitely get much better." No. You make a bare assertion, it's not coherent, and I reject it with only marginally more effort than the zero you put into deciding it was true.
Sharing information with the whole planet is a necessary component of scientific advancement, and hoarding information as property of any kind is directly opposed to science's mission.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @05:46AM
I agree with you: "Sharing information with the whole planet is a necessary component of scientific advancement".
Unfortunately, it takes a lot of resources to make your lunch, let alone engage in scientific research.
You CANNOT ignore accounting. You have to do serious accounting. That is the only way.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Monday November 05, @05:53AM
This isn't about privatization of research, this is about a company whose function is purely parasitic.
At one time, there was a significant cost involved in the process of printing documents. Elsevier has never paid for the editorial costs of publishing, and the cost of publishing on the Internet is close to zero. Elsevier thrives because of a perceived notion that their publications are somehow the only way to ensure authoritative scientific papers are published. It's parasitic.