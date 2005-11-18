The Australian Government ratified the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership) on October 31st 2018. Protesters of the TPP have been described as being "misinformed" by authorities keen to sign the agreement. Previous analysis of the TPP showed detrimental clauses for Australia. The TPP was first signed in New Zealand in 2016 amongst significant protests. While there were some opiniions that Australia could be a winner in the agreement, the consensus amongst experts that the pharmaceuticals and investor-state arbitration sections make the TPP not worth signing — the total cost from these clauses will outweigh any other benefits. A full costing of the TPP for Australia is still not available.

Original Submission