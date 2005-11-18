from the which-one-is-a-new-hope? dept.
Every story in the world has one of these six basic plots
“My prettiest contribution to the culture” was how the novelist Kurt Vonnegut described his old master’s thesis in anthropology, “which was rejected because it was so simple and looked like too much fun”. The thesis sank without a trace, but Vonnegut continued throughout his life to promote the big idea behind it, which was: “stories have shapes which can be drawn on graph paper”.
In a 1995 lecture, Vonnegut chalked out various story arcs on a blackboard, plotting how the protagonist’s fortunes change over the course of the narrative on an axis stretching from ‘good’ to ‘ill’. The arcs include ‘man in hole’, in which the main character gets into trouble then gets out again (“people love that story, they never get sick of it!”) and ‘boy gets girl’, in which the protagonist finds something wonderful, loses it, then gets it back again at the end. “There is no reason why the simple shapes of stories can’t be fed into computers”, he remarked. “They are beautiful shapes.”
"Thanks to new text-mining techniques, this has now been done. Professor Matthew Jockers at Washington State University, and later researchers at the University of Vermont’s Computational Story Lab, analysed data from thousands of novels to reveal six basic story types – you could call them archetypes – that form the building blocks for more complex stories. The Vermont researchers describe the six story shapes behind more than 1700 English novels as:
1. Rags to riches – a steady rise from bad to good fortune
2. Riches to rags – a fall from good to bad, a tragedy
3. Icarus – a rise then a fall in fortune
4. Oedipus – a fall, a rise then a fall again
5. Cinderella – rise, fall, rise
6. Man in a hole – fall, rise
This came out a few months ago and only recently came to my attention again. Does this work with your favorite movies? How about episodes in your favorite TV series?
(Score: 3, Informative) by bradley13 on Monday November 05, @10:02AM (1 child)
Every story in the world meets this pattern: "Something happens".
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @10:17AM
I guess you never watched seinfeld then :)
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday November 05, @10:21AM (1 child)
We could have had a nice aristarchus submission! (Wait! Before you mod in anger, consider, my fellow Soylentils, the irony of the request? "Man in the Hole", is it not? The Count of Montecrisco, lubing up to fight the alt-right in the den of iniquity that is the Blog of The Minority Blizzard?) Or, something else. But Vonnegut was good. Damn good. Player Piano, for example.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @10:30AM
Man in the hole? Lubing up to fight the alt-right? The front page can do without your homoerotic obsessions.
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Monday November 05, @10:32AM (1 child)
Once upon a time there was a fish. It wasn't special. It couldn't talk and it didn't have any friends and it wasn't like, a special magic fish with a unique destiny to change the world or anything, and it certainly didn't sound anything like Tom Hanks. It was just a perfectly ordinary normal real fish like countless millions and millions of others. It hatched from an egg, all alone in the ocean and went on to live an entirely unremarkable fishy life. It experienced no rises or falls in fortunes, because it was a fish. It experienced no joys or tragedies or deep, soulful epiphanies, because it was a damned fish. Neither were its hopes dashed nor its worst fears faced and conquered because it didn't have any because, and I can't stress this enough, it was just a godammned motherfucking fish. I mean let's face it, in terms of intelligence or emotional capacity or social complexity, fish are barely more than mobile plants. Anyway, eventually it got eaten by a bigger fish, but even that wasn't in any way tragic because it had lived a fairly long and satisfactory life for a fish, but mostly it wasn't tragic because it was a stupid fish and nobody cared. The end.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @10:37AM (1 child)
Many of W. Somerset Maugham's stories don't follow this pattern (A Marriage of Convenience, The Unconquered). I'm also having a hard time framing iconic war stories such as Catch-22 and Im Westen nichts Neues in this simple format.
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Monday November 05, @10:45AM
To be fair, I'm having trouble framing Catch-22 in the context of a "story". To me it was just an interminably long roll-call of 'wacky' psychiatric patients with supposedly funny quirks and eccentricities. They never actually did anything.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday November 05, @10:48AM
rise, discharge (guess what genre it is)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @10:53AM
Isn't this what the Greeks did in their literature and art? Exploring the extents of the human condition?
All modern stories can be traced back to stories of the Greeks which were no doubt the writing down of much more ancient oral stories.