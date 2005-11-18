Along with soulful eyes, endearingly long necks and warm fuzzy coats, llamas have a far less appreciated feature: They make an array of immune system antibodies so tiny they can fit into crevices on the surface of an invading virus.

...

First, they vaccinated llamas against a number of A and B strains of influenza. Then they took blood samples to collect the antibodies the llamas produced in response.

Among them were four uniquely small antibodies that showed an ability to destroy many different strains of influenza. In a nod to their size and function, they called their creations "nanobodies."

From those multitasking little powerhouses, the researchers engineered a single protein capable of squeezing into spaces on a virus' surface that are too small for most proteins. The resulting "multidomain antibody MD3606," with its "impressive breadth and potency," could confer protection against pretty much any strain of flu that nature could throw in humankind's way, the study authors said.