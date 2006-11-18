18/11/06/0134225 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday November 06, @12:43PM
from the nostalgia-ain't-what-it-used-to-be...it's-so-much-more-expensive-now dept.
Planet Computers, creator of the Gemini PDA, has pulled the covers off its next-generation device – the Cosmo Communicator.
Planet brought the clamshell QWERTY back to the market 17 years after Psion made its last PDA*, and will continue to sell it. But Cosmo is even more ambitious, intending to fully replace your phone.
The lid of the Cosmo features an AMOLED panel for notifications, and below it, a multifunction rocker switch that makes answering or rejecting a phone call easy (it also incorporates a fingerprint sensor). The rear features a 24MP imaging unit.
QWERTY keyboard good, $779 MSRP bad.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @01:05PM
I have the gemini. It would be nice, if there was any non-community effort being put into the software. Planet has consistently disappointed me at every turn. There are still backers waiting on perks for the gemini to be shipped. Linux support is laughable, although mainline kernel support looks to be just over the horizon (in no way courtesy of planet). Sailfish is nice, but there is no way to flash only sailfish, you have to have an android partition as the default boot...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @01:49PM
Looks like the Mercury Computer [fandom.com]. I'm certain that all pretty sailor suited soldiers run Linux or BSD instead of an OS from
Redmondthe Dark Kingdom, so if this doesn't support Linux I'll have to keep looking for a Mercury Computer. I've also been looking at getting a battery for my Pi and maybe playing with some 3d printing so I can design an enclosure I could put the battery and a really small keyboard in as a sorta Mercury Computer. This Cosmo device is just sooooo fucking close though! Same form factor and size!