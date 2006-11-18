Planet Computers, creator of the Gemini PDA, has pulled the covers off its next-generation device – the Cosmo Communicator.

Planet brought the clamshell QWERTY back to the market 17 years after Psion made its last PDA*, and will continue to sell it. But Cosmo is even more ambitious, intending to fully replace your phone.

The lid of the Cosmo features an AMOLED panel for notifications, and below it, a multifunction rocker switch that makes answering or rejecting a phone call easy (it also incorporates a fingerprint sensor). The rear features a 24MP imaging unit.