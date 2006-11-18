from the handy-little-machines dept.
The Linux Journal reminisces about the Asus Eee and considers how close the world came to getting a GNU/Linux Desktop as a result of it being on the market. While the article is a bit light on the machinations that Microsoft carried out behind the scenes to impair their utility and cap the growth of netbook sales, especially any with GNU/Linux pre-installed, it does cover a lot of other important aspects about the netbook phenomenon. The Eee was really one of the first if not the first netbooks available. Being small and relatively inexpensive, the netbooks were not practical to use for runing the slow, bloated, legacy operating systems that remain all too common among original equipment manufacturers (OEM) even today. Instead the Eee came with a good distro pre-installed and could accept just about any light 32-bit distro in its place. It is hard to overstate how popular these machines became.
It's almost impossible to believe, a decade later, how popular netbooks were in the wake of the Eee. Way past popular, actually: the netbook was the best-selling computer in the world in 2009, with seven-fold growth from 2008 and some 20 million sold. That accounted for almost 10% of the entire computer market at a time when the recession saw desktop computer sales fall 12%, the worst decline in its history.
[...] Netbooks and the Eee were so successful, in fact, that research analysts who followed Apple—whose top executives had famously called the machines "junk"—warned the company that it had better do something to compete. Mac sales fell in 2008, the first decline in five and a half years, and an analyst told Computerworld: "Vendors are waking up to the fact that people respond to so-called 'good-enough' computing. They don't really need all the power of a Core 2 Duo CPU most of the time."
(Score: 3, Funny) by suburbanitemediocrity on Tuesday November 06, @02:42PM
It was an awesome computer and lasted her six years until she accidentally set a chair on it.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday November 06, @02:43PM (3 children)
Companies that have been specializing in Linux boxes for a while, like System76, are saying "Whaddaya mean, we don't have Linux on a desktop?" Heck, the desktop I'm writing this on was purchased retail from a local shop with Ubuntu on it.
The main reasons non-Android Linux doesn't dominate the marketplace have to do with marketing, and supply chain management that makes the Linux boxen more expensive than their Windows counterparts. The lack of marketing means that the average Joe thinks Linux is for weird long-haired geeks, and the supply chain problems mean that Joe is now thinking "Why pay more for something harder to use? Plus it can't run $GAME!"
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Tuesday November 06, @02:59PM (1 child)
There was a time when the preinstalled-Linux desktop computers cost slightly less than the preinstalled-Windows ones. That came to an end because people buying a computer would see that they looked the same and the Linux one was cheaper. Then once they tried it they brought it back because it turned out they really wanted Windows.
So because of the extra costs of handling refunds, stores balked at selling the Linux machines until the price was raised. Now the rubes saw that Windows was cheaper and ended up with what they thought they wanted and the stores no longer had problems having to take back the Linux machines. Of course, Linux sales also plummeted, and they eventually became rarities.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by canopic jug on Tuesday November 06, @03:12PM
I disagree but no longer have the supporting citations to back up the claim. The !@#$% search engines do poorly with old news, that the odds of refinding the relevant articles is poor to non-existent, especially once M$ started a misinformation campaign on the topics in the trade press to bury news of their influence on production.
From what I remember, the diminished sales of the GNU/Linux devices was solely due to M$ forcing the manufacturer to completely stop selling the devices except with Windoze. There were some returns but they mostly had to do with Windoze underperforming on the netbook hardware. There was a lot of analysis on this for a very brief time before it was countered by the disinformation.
Either way, I had one for a long time and it was great for certain tasks, after I put on a different distro and customized it. Eventually it got old enough that it failed to even turn on, but only after had seen a lot of travel and many, many hours of use. Usually I had OpenBSD on it with a lot of networking utilities. Though one time I even used it as a netboot thin client to demo LTSP.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday November 06, @03:00PM
[...] and the supply chain problems mean that Joe is now thinking "Why pay more for something harder to use? Plus it can't run $GAME!"
Sadly that myth just keeps going. Most distros have been far easier to use than Windows since about the turn of the century. There were some good usability studies posted back then that noted the fact that KDE had surpassed Windoze in ease of use for regular desktop activities. Maintenance has been easier since the Red Hat 5.2 days, in spite of the RPM hell problems. Somewhere along the line around ten years ago ease of installation leapt ahead with Ubuntu. UEFI seems set out to end that but having it preinstalled would render that checkbox moot. System76, Pogolinux, EmperorLinux, Slimbook, and others do well there. However, while their quality is good, shoddy hardware can still appear cheaper if one only compares the list price.
Now as then it is the OEM that is the largest barrier. So, I agree that it is marketing and missed opportunities with the supply chain blocking wider adoption. The latter is due to a lot of (possibly illegal) horse trading going on in regards to Windoze pricing. Tragically, customization is not a thing any more. It is one of the FOSS desktops' strengths but not one that can be mareted any more due to the public being so subdued into accepting the defaults. Ease of use is a big strong point, as are ease of maintenance, (relative) security, and a wider selection of non-game applications.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Tuesday November 06, @02:52PM
I bought an EEEPC soon after it became available.
No, not the first model. Its screen was tiny and its built-in linux had a proprietary driver for, I think, the wifi chip.
The one I bought was the first EEEPC that did not require any proprietary drivers. It looked like a respectable laptop with a slightly small keyboard. And it was the first EEEPC that came with Windows. I immediately installed Debian on it. I kept Windows around on the off chance I would happen to need it sometime. And I occasionally did -- Adobe Digital Editions was never made available for Linux.
I used that machine as my primary machine until this year, when I replaced it with a Purism machine.
Most of my files are still on the EEEPC, and it still gets used about once a week. I am slowly migrating stuff from it to the new machine, intending to put them on the new machine in an organized fashion -- a kind of two-space copying garbage collection.
And I still use the old EEEPC to run an obsolete, and no longer installable, version of Adobe Digital Editions on 32-bit Wine.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aim on Tuesday November 06, @02:58PM
I got a couple back then... a 9" and a 10" version. They were pretty much impossible to get with the local keyboard, or even at all here in local shops - had to order them from abroad. Also, there were *no* Linux versions available. I had to order the Windows version (yes, I know - hated forking money over to MS) and put my preferred GNU/Linux distro on there myself.
As for the 9" version: impossible to properly type on, the keys were simply too narrow. I repurposed it as my mp3 player, connected to the HiFi. The 10" is fine though, I used it a lot, and it still sees use from my kids. A big plus for those EEE PCs was the matte screen, no make-up mirror (aka "screen") there.
These days, the 32bit CPU is of course a hindrance, modern distros are ditching support.
Still, the hardware support was better than on my still current (4 years old) i7 laptop - with its "optimus" combo of intel + nvidia graphics, only the intel part is running properly; also the fracking ethernet controller of all parts is dropping its connection regularly. I'm starting to look towards Lenovo for a decent replacement...
I'd never have gotten the 7" model though.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 06, @03:20PM
I remember them well.
The first one was cheap, but just too small in every way. Internal storage was too limited. But the biggest limiting factor was the screen resolution.
The second one was usable. IIRC it has 16 GB which was enough. Screen was something like 640 x 1024 which was just usable. It was still small and all solid state.
Later I got a metallic blue one. Same screen size, but a real hard drive. I used this one for several years. It was very portable, but the flip side was the small screen resolution which was, as I said, just big enough to be usable.
I remember reading some EeePC forums regularly. Tweaking. Tinkering. Trying several Eee specific distributions. What I liked best about the last one I had (the metalic blue one with an HD) was that I could install regular Ubuntu from a USB CDROM drive. That was nice.
Then I got Android phones and tablets and was happy for a long time with that.
Most recently I got a Google Pixelbook earlier this year. Using Crouton right now to run one or more Linux desktops on it. Using Xiwi each Liniux desktop runs in a separate window. The Chrome OS runs Android apps. And is getting real Linux integration of apps without having to put it into developer mode. So the future is bright. The build quality is great. It is extremely thin. Very portable. Great screen size and resolution. Great battery life. Adequate storage and battery life.
I think of the Pixelbook or the Chrome OS as the "year of the Linux desktop". Once it has the ability to run Linux GUI apps (GIMP, Inkscape, WxMaxima, LMMS, Eclipse, etc, etc) then what are you lacking to actually call it the year of the Linux desktop? Basically Chrome OS apps, Android Apps and Linux apps all in one extremely thin laptop.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 06, @03:30PM
IMO: Chrome OS / Chromebooks are the best shot at mass market "year of the Linux desktop".
New Chromebooks with the latest Chrome OS are in the process of getting the ability to securely run Linux apps. (That means the Linux app cannot compromise the Chrome OS, and thus your Google account.) Making it secure is the hard part.
Chrome OS already runs Android apps in a separate sandbox.
So on one "cheap" chromebook device you can have Chrome OS apps, Android apps and (coming soon) Linux apps. (Or put it in developer mode, use Crouton and run one or more Linux desktops today.)
Chromebooks are cheap. They are taking over education (a good thing). That means a whole generation of students who know Chrome OS. School districts get volume pricing. They can negotiate with multiple hardware vendors. Google makes it possible to create classrooms and accounts for students, and then "join" the devices to the school so that the school has total control over the device. Everything is in the cloud. Modern apps now develop for web browsers. If a chromebook is lost, stolen or eaten, then the district can replace it, and the student instantly has all of their class work and documents available. I hear some districts get them as cheap as $67 / unit. That starts to compete very well with dead-tree format textbooks.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.