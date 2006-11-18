from the maybe-you-CAN-take-it-with-you? dept.
Software developer Cullum Smith has written a detailed blog post as a guide to a secure and streamlined installation of OpenBSD 6.4 on a laptop. He goes through installation, networking, initial configuration and advanced customization, getting started with the graphical interface, and adding packages including the Chromium web browser. He also touches on multimedia and battery questions as well as updates. As usual, OpenBSD lives up to the do it well or not at all philosophy.
It's been almost a year since I've posted any articles, and I'm afraid I have a confession to make...I've joined the dark side! Most people know my site from the How to Run a Mail Server post, which targeted FreeBSD. A few months ago, I converted all that infrastructure to an automated OpenBSD platform. Turns out OpenBSD was so much easier, I decided to run it as a desktop too.
You won't find nearly as many online resources about setting up OpenBSD, because honestly, you really don't need any. Unlike much of Linux and FreeBSD, the included manuals are high quality, coherent, and filled with practical examples. You also need very little third party software to do basic tasks—almost everything you need is well-integrated into the base system.
[Years back, I'd read of issues with laptops and entering/exiting hibernate/suspend modes, driving internal/external displays, and limited run-time on battery power; how well have these been straightened out? What laptops are BSD/Linux-friendly and what distribution do you run on yours? --Ed.]
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday November 06, @04:41PM (1 child)
You can install an OS with actual software available.
(Score: 1) by pD-brane on Tuesday November 06, @05:03PM
Misinformation.
To compare with, maybe Debian GNU/Linux is the system distribution with the highest number of packages available. OpenBSD has fewer packages (and ports), but from my experience there is less redundancy and packages tend to be current.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday November 06, @05:00PM
... vulnerable to the "withdrawing copyright" exploit to which the linux kernel seems to be vulnerable?
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Tuesday November 06, @05:17PM
I tried 6.3 on an old Thinkpad, figuring a) it is OpenBSD so it is lean enough to work and b) the hardware is old enough it should work. A proved correct, B did not, no working power management == no laptop.
But yeah, If I could get OpenBSD to run on either real or virtual hardware I'd be learning it with an aim to switch at least some loads over. But to date the only hardware I ever got fully working was a Tatung UltraSparc clone. It was running headless in a rack so basically all it needed was disk and network.