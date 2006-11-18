from the limited-abuse dept.
Chrome 71 will block any and all ads on sites with "abusive experiences"
Google is promising to punish sites that offer what the company calls "abusive experiences." Chrome 71, due for release in December, will blacklist sites that are repeat offenders and suppress all advertising on those sites.
The behaviors deemed abusive cover a range of user-hostile things, such as ads that masquerade as system error messages, ads with fake close boxes that actually activate an ad when clicked, phishing, and malware. In general, if an ad is particularly misleading, destructive, or intrusive, it runs the risk of being deemed abusive.
Chrome already takes some actions against certain undesirable website behaviors; it tries to block popups, it limits autoplay of video, and it blocks certain kinds of redirection. These measures have been insufficient to prevent misleading or dangerous ads, hence Google taking further steps to banish them from the Web.
Also at The Verge, 9to5Google, Engadget, and Search Engine Journal.
Previously: Google Preparing to Filter "Unacceptable Ads" in 2018
Google Chrome to Begin Blocking "Non-Compliant Ads" on Feb. 15
Google plans to block "unacceptable" ads in Google Chrome starting in 2018, and is preparing publishers for this reality:
News that Google intends to install an ad-blocker in its Chrome browser shocked the tech and publishing world in April. Now, details of how the program will work are starting to become clear.
The Google ad-blocker will block all advertising on sites that have a certain number of "unacceptable ads," according to The Wall Street Journal. That includes ads that have pop-ups, auto-playing video, and "prestitial" count-down ads that delay the display of content.
[...] The company hasn't made its plans public, but Google has discussed its plans with publishers, who will get at least six months to prepare for the change coming sometime in 2018. Publishers will get a tool called "Ad Experience Reports," which "will alert them to offending ads on their sites and explain how to fix the issues," the Journal reports.
Google is also offering a tool called "Funding Choices," which would present users who have non-Chrome ad blockers with a message asking them to disable their ad-blockers or pay to remove advertising.
When you open a YouTube video, it typically auto-plays an advertisement.
Will this become Google's antitrust moment?
Google Chrome will soon begin blocking all ads (including those served by Google) on websites that repeatedly include certain "non-compliant" (annoying) ads:
In June, Google revealed that Chrome will stop showing all ads (including those owned or served by Google) on websites that display non-compliant ads "starting in early 2018." Now the company has committed to a date: Chrome's built-in ad-blocker will start working on February 15, 2018.
[...] Google this year joined the Coalition for Better Ads, a group that offers specific standards for how the industry should improve ads for consumers — full-page ad interstitials, ads that unexpectedly play sound, and flashing ads are all banned. Yesterday, the coalition announced the Better Ads Experience Program, which provides guidelines for companies using the Better Ads Standards to improve users' experience with online ads.
[...] The hope is that Chrome's built-in ad blocker will stymie the usage of other third-party ad blockers that block all ads outright. Google has noted in the past that ad blockers that do not discriminate hurt publishers that create free content (like VentureBeat) and threaten "the sustainability of the web ecosystem." Despite the fact that Google makes the vast majority of its revenue from ads, the company sees its selective ad blocker as the natural evolution of pop-up blockers.
Also at Engadget, Variety, and 9to5Google.
Previously: Google Preparing to Filter "Unacceptable Ads" in 2018
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday November 06, @06:00PM (2 children)
uBlock Origin, uMatrix, and half a dozen other script blockers work perfectly well. They will even block Google's own prying into your life! Add in the MVPS hosts file, http://winhelp2002.mvps.org/hosts.htm [mvps.org] and you're already miles ahead of what Google is offering with this updated browser. If your router is configurable, you can block all sorts of sites, including those Microsoft forced updates.
I use some Google services. Do I trust Google? Not only "NO", but "HELL NO!"
Chromium is built to spy on you, the user. Perhaps the spying is less obnoxious than some of what it promises to block, but they are still spying on you.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Tuesday November 06, @06:50PM
Using /etc/hosts as a means of content filtering is effective for some sources but not others. In particular, if the source randomizes the subdomain (such as 192bd0.badsite.example vs. a9f78a.badsite.example), the most widely supported syntax for /etc/hosts cannot cover all possibilities because it lacks wildcard support.
(Score: 3, Informative) by WizardFusion on Tuesday November 06, @06:59PM
Use https://pi-hole.net/ [pi-hole.net], a much better solution.
(Score: 5, Funny) by SomeGuy on Tuesday November 06, @06:16PM
* To read the content of this post, you must switch to a browser that does not block our malware, you must disable your ad blocker, turn off your firewall, uninstall your virus scanner, and take off your pants so we can rape you whenever we want.
[YES] [YES]
(Score: 4, Informative) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday November 06, @06:29PM (1 child)
All of the above actually doesn't sound half bad for the consumer-level browsing public. It would be a wonderful gift if Google themselves weren't in the business of selling ad space. But since they do, this is monopolistic behavior which should be stopped even if the service is both beneficial in intent and good in practice. It's a conflict of interest regardless of its utility.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Tuesday November 06, @06:56PM
Look, it just so happens the only non-abusive ad network is adsense. It's just a coincidence.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday November 06, @06:35PM
Do as we say, not as we do!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Snotnose on Tuesday November 06, @06:44PM (1 child)
that, even is you pause them, follow you down the page as you scroll.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Tuesday November 06, @07:03PM
I doubt that it's practical to accurately block floating paused advertisements without site-specific blocking lists. I suspect that detecting whether a floating element is an essential user interface element or an advertisement is AI-complete.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 06, @06:52PM
You say that like it's a bad thing.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 06, @06:54PM
It's not the actual video but the sound. It interrupts the dulcet harmonies of David Bowie's "I'm Afraid Of Americans".
