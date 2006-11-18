Frequent inbreeding may have caused skeletal abnormalities in early humans
Early humans faced countless challenges as they fanned out of Africa: icy conditions, saber-tooth cats, and, according to a new study of ancient skeletons, an unusually high number of birth defects, both debilitating and relatively inconsequential. It's unclear why such abnormalities seem to be so common, but scientists say one strong possibility is rampant inbreeding among small hunter-gatherer groups.
"This paper represents a valuable compilation," says Vincenzo Formicola, an anthropologist at the University of Pisa in Italy who wasn't involved in the new work. "Many cases reported in the list were unknown to me and, I assume, to many people working in the field."
Many human fossils from the Pleistocene (roughly 2.5 million B.C.E. to 9700 B.C.E.) have unusual features. For example, femur bones with abnormal bowing have been found from China to the Czech Republic. The skull of a toddler found in the Qafzeh cave in Israel had a swollen braincase consistent with hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid floods the skull. And a fossilized man in Liguria in Italy had a bowed right upper arm bone but a normal left one.
By and large, these were viewed as one-off curiosities. But Erik Trinkaus, a paleoanthropologist at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, noticed a pattern: These skeletal deformations seemed to be suspiciously common in the fossil record.
An abundance of developmental anomalies and abnormalities in Pleistocene people (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1814989115) (DX)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @09:02PM (3 children)
Just like alabama today.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @09:35PM (2 children)
The above comment is not informative, it's just an IDIOTIC smartass comment by a jerkoff who is so stupid he cannot even capitalize a
proper noun.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @09:43PM
Is it true that GP is an incel?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @09:45PM
Off topic ?
FUCK YOU FAGGOTS.
YOUR ENTIRE LIVES ARE OFF TOPIC.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @09:05PM (10 children)
The genetic abnormalities suggest it must have been unusual to have to fuck your aunt to keep the tribe going.
That suggests there must have been some kind of calamity that forced people into this decision.
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday November 06, @09:12PM (1 child)
https://www.npr.org/sections/krulwich/2012/10/22/163397584/how-human-beings-almost-vanished-from-earth-in-70-000-b-c [npr.org]
https://www.businessinsider.com/genetic-bottleneck-almost-killed-humans-2016-3 [businessinsider.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toba_catastrophe_theory [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Population_bottleneck [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday November 06, @09:56PM
what about a game of global thermonuclear war, professor?
http://veda.wikidot.com/ancient-city-found-in-india-irradiated-from-atomic-blast [wikidot.com]
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday November 06, @09:18PM (7 children)
Not really. There was a time when there wasn't even a half-billion people on the planet. Instead of being able to walk a few miles and literally have tens of thousands of fertile females around you, there was a caveman that could travel weeks and months without even a hint of other females. If he did manage to find another tribe, there wasn't a guarantee that he wouldn't be killed by those males protecting their own females. He would never find a female on her own either.
You see the same things with very small populations of animals, especially in captivity. Although that is managed to the best extent we can. Back in those times human life was fragile. There was a period of time, IIRC, where humanity was almost wiped out entirely. Meaning, less than 10,000 of us.
It wasn't until we became more advanced and transitioned from hunter gathers to agriculture with basic infrastructure like housing that we could build up numbers to a more genetically viable population. The domestication of the dog probably helped quite a bit too, as the TFA plainly states these were people that had to deal with fucking sabre-toothed tigers. If finding somebody else other than your "aunt" meant dealing with those bastards, well, I think you will be fucking your aunt.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @09:27PM (4 children)
"The domestication of the dog probably helped quite a bit too, as the TFA plainly states these were people that had to deal with fucking sabre-toothed tigers."
-
Dogs still help today, because today we have to deal with ghetto scum who ride a bus to the suburbs in their attempts to rob, rape, and pillage. Clueless naive idiots
will mod this down, but after you've been mugged or raped your worldview will be more accurate, trust me.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @09:40PM (3 children)
you should be robbed and raped
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @09:46PM (2 children)
Only incels write naïve without a diaeresis.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @09:49PM
You can think whatever you like.
Idiots usually do.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday November 06, @09:52PM
It sure is ornery in here. Election rage containment zone in ~2 hours.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @09:41PM (1 child)
If my aunt was a sabre-toothed tigers I wouldn't want to fuck her.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday November 06, @09:58PM
>If my aunt was a sabre-toothed tiger
I think the epithet is reserved to the mother in law.