Plan S, the open-access (OA) initiative launched by the European Commission and Science Europe in September, has gained two major new members. The Wellcome Trust and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—two of the world's largest private foundations that support research—announced today they are joining a consortium of 11 European funding agencies in requiring their funded research to be immediately free for all to read on publication.
The two new partners add a lot of funding muscle to the effort to require scientists to publish their papers in journals that make their content free to the public, instead of charging subscriptions. The existing Plan S coalition partners, represented by Science Europe, collectively spend about $8.7 billion on research. Wellcome, based in London, funds about $1.3 billion of biomedical research per year, whereas the Seattle, Washington–based Gates Foundation spends more than $1.2 billion on global health R&D.
The largest part of the policy change is that as of January 2020, Wellcome and Gates will no longer cover the cost of their grantees publishing in so-called hybrid OA journals, which have both subscription and free content. Most scientific journals now follow that hybrid business model, which allows authors to pay a fee if they want to make their articles OA. For the past decade, Wellcome has allowed its grantees to pay these fees, in part because it viewed them as a way to help publishers finance a switch in their business models to full OA. "We no longer believe it's a transition," says Robert Kiley, head of open research at Wellcome. "We're looking to bring about a change where all research is open access."
After 1 January 2020 scientific publications on the results of research funded by public grants provided by national and European research councils and funding bodies, must be published in compliant Open Access journals or on compliant Open Access Platforms.
(Plan S, key principle, September 4, 2018)
The European Commission, European Research Council, and the national science funding organisations of Austria, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Sweden and the UK together fund €7.6 billion of research. In a combined initiative (Plan S), that research must be freely accessible from January 1, 2020 on: anybody must be able to freely download, translate or re-use the resulting papers.
In cases where no quality open access journals or infrastructure exist, the members of Plan S will provide incentives and support to do so.
Any open access publication fees will be funded by the funding organizations, and not individual researchers; universities, libraries and other research organizations will be asked to align their policies and strategies.
The funding organizations will monitor compliance, and punish non-compliance.
This might change the face of scientific publishing in two years time, posits Nature. If the point of punishing non-compliance isn't contentious enough, another one of Plan S's principles might be:
The 'hybrid' model of publishing is not compliant with the above principles.
As currently only 15 percent of scientific publications are open access, this would mean that scientists involved will be barred from publishing in 85% of journals, including influential titles such as Nature and Science.
Also at Science Magazine and the PLoS Blog.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday November 06, @10:59PM
That's good news for today. Along with Elsvier being blocked along with Sci-hub. The RELX group can burn in hell, and this is one more nail in the coffin. Sci-hub, unlike Elsevier, is quite adept at getting around blocking too :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @11:13PM (2 children)
It pushes Science further into the existing paradigm, and will make research ever more dependent on State funding.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @11:18PM (1 child)
The authors make peanuts on the articles, if they make anything at all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @11:36PM
That's the existing paradigm, and this makes it more entrenched.
It becomes stupid to put your own resources in research, because your competition will be seeking resources from the State. As a result, everyone abandons "private" research, and the whole of Science will become political; the lack of economic signals will cause a misallocation of resources, and research will become more overhead than output.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Tuesday November 06, @11:22PM
(Score: 2) by black6host on Tuesday November 06, @11:22PM
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Tuesday November 06, @11:32PM (1 child)
I'm trying to think of what mightl be lost by these companies going away. Why would we want to keep these publishers around?
The only thing i could come up with is that these organization will eventually die and go to the grave clutching their copyright locked research with them. Not really a reason.
So i went and looked at https://www.elsevier.com/authors-update/story/tutorials-and-resources/curious-of-the-benefits-of-publishing-with-elsevier [elsevier.com]
As I read through this i was struck with aspects of similarity with the music publishing business. Helping researchers/artists, promoting their research/songs, lots of easy direct substitutions.
The services provided don't need to be tied to the actual publishing and are the typical 'value-add' used to justify overcharging. I really don't see much reason anyone who wasn't already heavily entrenched with one would want to enter into that kind of relationship.
Anyone have a different take?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @11:38PM
They already got their greedy tendrils in the funding of research, and now they are going to control publishing, too.
You're putting government in control of the entire stack. That's really stupid.