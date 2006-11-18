18/11/06/1925215 story
from the build-a-phone-workshop dept.
Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Foxconn is struggling to find enough skilled workers for its planned facility in Wisconsin and may bring in personnel from China, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
The report said Foxconn, which makes devices and components for Apple and other tech firms, is facing a tight labor market for the manufacturing plant, which is getting some $3 billion in incentives from the midwestern state.
The company has pledged to hire 13,000 workers at the southern Wisconsin site, but some reports say the total may be lower as Foxconn scales back its initial plans.
They should offer American workers more festive suicide nets.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday November 07, @01:40AM
I don't live in WI so have no skin in the game. But I predicted Foxconn (eat your young to get ahead) execs would outwit the WI folks (don't get caught and I might make it to National office!).
It's amazing how close to crying laughing is.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @01:54AM (2 children)
It looks like Wisconsin got fleeced. They gave away way too much without any real guarantees. Foxconn pulled a fast one before in Pennsylvania, but WI wanted to please Trump so badly that they gave Foxconn a $3B deal.
I guess the fine print in the agreement doesn't stipulate jobs for US workers, and Trump will wet himself handing out a factory full of H-1Bs just to claim job growth.
#SoThisIsWinning
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @02:37AM (1 child)
Promising not to rob someone is not the same as giving someone money.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday November 07, @02:52AM
Go on A/C, tell us about the violently imposed monopoly again!
That one always gets a good laugh.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by mhajicek on Wednesday November 07, @02:05AM
"Foxconn is struggling to find enough skilled workers for its planned facility in Wisconsin that are willing to work for poverty wages."
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday November 07, @02:09AM (1 child)
The WSJ report says they can't find enough engineers. They don need them to design the screens, they need them to design the machines that make the screens. The only way Foxconn could find them in the US would be to cannibalize their own suppliers.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday November 07, @02:55AM
That might be true, but I fail to believe Foxconn didn't know they would have this problem.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday November 07, @02:10AM (3 children)
If I did I wouldn't get enough sleep
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday November 07, @02:11AM (2 children)
Perhaps I haven't been getting enough sleep
(Score: 4, Funny) by takyon on Wednesday November 07, @02:24AM (1 child)
I'd give my left kidney for $CANDIDATE to win!
(Score: 3, Informative) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday November 07, @02:51AM
I've been having a hard day but you brought a smile to my weary eyes.
