from the nips'n'gibs dept.
Player anger over Rainbow Six Siege changes
Rainbow Six Siege players have complained about proposed changes to the game before its wide release in Asia.
Ubisoft said it had altered artwork in some "maps and icons" to ensure the game complied with local regulations. The alterations tone down or remove blood spatters, gambling machines and some sexual images in many of the game's locations. It said the changes were "aesthetic" only and would not affect gameplay.
Wide-ranging Chinese state rules on what video games can depict are believed to be behind the need to modify Rainbow Six. The revamp would mean Rainbow Six had a "single, global version" so it would be easier to maintain and introduce new features, said Ubisoft.
[...] Thousands of players voiced their anger about the alterations on the Rainbow 6 forum on social news site Reddit. Many called on Ubisoft to maintain separate builds of the game so long-term fans could play the version they knew and recognised.
[...] Ubisoft's announcement comes soon after Tencent, with which it is partnering for the Rainbow Six launch, revealed it would take steps to verify the ages and identities of every person playing games it offers. The move is intended to catch under-age players who, under Chinese law, are subject to restrictions on how long they can play.
Also at Engadget.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @07:31PM (1 child)
Yeah, so what, as long as most of them keep paying. This is just one of those times when they need to seek out alternatives, because with the increased market share, what incentive would there be to produce what 'western' fans want? Eh, whatever, try voting with your wallets, and hope that enough people go along...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @08:27PM
So all this proves is that as "bad/evil" as China is, they have MORAL STANDARDS, which America has lost. Problem comes when game-addicted Johnny can't tell the difference between game blood and shooting up a school or mall, then pleads via his squirming defense lawyer that he had a bad childhood and the judge lets him off with a paff on the hands, poor (28 y.o.) child.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by ikanreed on Tuesday November 06, @07:51PM
Cutting out softcore porn environmental elements: 2018 pointless whiney incel gamer concern
Cutting out getting your team killed by not building a perfect 30 step pre-mission plan: 2003 cool awesome person who likes good things concern
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday November 06, @08:00PM
They're cutting cosmetic stuff to make a few people happy, since those people are the gateway to a lot of customers.
Those are a marginal part of the experience.
One day you'll have to fight only with guns legal in China, or strive to save the world from evil Uighur terrorists.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by edIII on Tuesday November 06, @08:08PM
Ubisoft, and their ilk, ruined gaming for me long ago. I refused to continue to fight bullshit DRM, and I wasn't impressed with all the online bullshit. Evercrack put the writing on the wall for me, illustrating that it was no longer going to be possible for multiplayer to escape paid walled-gardens where I could play with friends. Same with M$ and Sony's online play, and that also very much includes Steam.
No privacy, I can't play without checking into a server, no real stand-alone native code games anymore, FREEMIUM, fucking FREEMIUM, etc. Sorry, but fuck all that noise. All the gamers who bought into that crap, paid exorbitant fees with their parents money, are responsible for the shitty state of gaming today.
It's just so fucking sad. Video games started out as quarter eating machines, but then we had the golden age. One nice, and affordable on an allowance price, and you could play the damn game till the cartridge wore out and you were you blowing on it praying for magic. When the Internet just started, we had multi-player that worked on dial-up too. Duke Nukem 3D I played for hours simply because I could link up a lot of players together. For just a little while, multi-player didn't require you surrendering so much of your privacy and control to a megacorp.
That's all over.... until recent years. I've had a huge amount of enjoyment in the Indie game scene. No DRM, wonderful creativity, and surprisingly high quality games.
Firms like Ubisoft will continue to gamers pull their heads out of their asses and vote with their wallets. Which is really, really, fucking hard since so many of the sheep like dipshits have that wallet in their dad's pockets. To be clear, I'm not denigrating gamers. I reached the age where everyone under 30 are dipshits :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @08:23PM
More gaming submissions? Is this to slop the Windoze addicts? Chinese sensibilities? How is this news? Shouldn't we be waiting for the next mass murder episode in America?