Rainbow Six Siege players have complained about proposed changes to the game before its wide release in Asia.

Ubisoft said it had altered artwork in some "maps and icons" to ensure the game complied with local regulations. The alterations tone down or remove blood spatters, gambling machines and some sexual images in many of the game's locations. It said the changes were "aesthetic" only and would not affect gameplay.

Wide-ranging Chinese state rules on what video games can depict are believed to be behind the need to modify Rainbow Six. The revamp would mean Rainbow Six had a "single, global version" so it would be easier to maintain and introduce new features, said Ubisoft.

[...] Thousands of players voiced their anger about the alterations on the Rainbow 6 forum on social news site Reddit. Many called on Ubisoft to maintain separate builds of the game so long-term fans could play the version they knew and recognised.

[...] Ubisoft's announcement comes soon after Tencent, with which it is partnering for the Rainbow Six launch, revealed it would take steps to verify the ages and identities of every person playing games it offers. The move is intended to catch under-age players who, under Chinese law, are subject to restrictions on how long they can play.