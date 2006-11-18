from the BAD-design-(Broken-As-Designed) dept.
In June 2012, an owner of a Samsung Galaxy Nexus running Android 4.0.2 opened a case in Google's Issue Tracker requesting support for Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol for IPv6, otherwise known as DHCPv6, or RFC 3315, which allows for stateful address and connection configuration on devices joining an IPv6 network. DHCPv6, like DHCPv4, is commonly used in enterprise networks for connecting devices.
For the last six years — including through five new major versions of Android — that request has languished, when this week it was marked as "Won't Fix (Intended Behavior)" by Google engineer Lorenzo Colitti. Android is effectively the only platform which lacks support for DHCPv6, making the IPv6 implementation on Android incomplete.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday November 07, @03:50AM (2 children)
That's two major releases ago. Desktop Macs have supported IPv6 for eons. I recall quite a while ago the Airport Wireless Access Point disabled IPv6 by default but it was still available as a configuration option.
Comcast as far as I can tell supports it.
Dan Bernstein is _never_ going to get his magic moment [cr.yp.to]. I expect the Internet of Things will make the IPv4 address crunch far worse.
The problem is that The Truth is revealed to us as metaphor, but we experience it as literal reality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @03:55AM
The only reason "macOS" has had it so long is that it used to be developed by ideologues, you know, before Apple started making serious money in the modern era. They've all left or been pushed out.
Android, however, was always total trash. Just look through AOSP for yourself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @03:56AM
Psst. Hint... Read the article CAREFULLY and understand what it is trying to say.