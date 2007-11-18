Stories
Thousands Of Swedes Are Inserting Microchips Under Their Skin

posted by mrpg on Wednesday November 07, @08:00AM   Printer-friendly
from the next-a-usb-port dept.
Mobile Hardware

Phoenix666 writes:

NPR:

In Sweden, a country rich with technological advancement, thousands have had microchips inserted into their hands.

The chips are designed to speed up users' daily routines and make their lives more convenient — accessing their homes, offices and gyms is as easy as swiping their hands against digital readers.

They also can be used to store emergency contact details, social media profiles or e-tickets for events and rail journeys within Sweden.

Would you place the implant in your thumb, pointer finger, or middle finger?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by exaeta on Wednesday November 07, @08:04AM (1 child)

    by exaeta (6957) on Wednesday November 07, @08:04AM (#758872) Journal

    These chips aren't easily stolen, so they could provide some rather good security. Possibly better than a fingerprint scanner, and could be made cryptographically secure.

    • (Score: 2) by Virindi on Wednesday November 07, @08:11AM

      by Virindi (3484) on Wednesday November 07, @08:11AM (#758873)

      It's better than a fingerprint because if it is compromised, you can replace it. Might be nice to be able to change crypto keys noninvasively though.

