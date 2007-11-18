18/11/07/0217240 story
In Sweden, a country rich with technological advancement, thousands have had microchips inserted into their hands.
The chips are designed to speed up users' daily routines and make their lives more convenient — accessing their homes, offices and gyms is as easy as swiping their hands against digital readers.
They also can be used to store emergency contact details, social media profiles or e-tickets for events and rail journeys within Sweden.
Would you place the implant in your thumb, pointer finger, or middle finger?
(Score: 2) by exaeta on Wednesday November 07, @08:04AM (1 child)
These chips aren't easily stolen, so they could provide some rather good security. Possibly better than a fingerprint scanner, and could be made cryptographically secure.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Wednesday November 07, @08:11AM
It's better than a fingerprint because if it is compromised, you can replace it. Might be nice to be able to change crypto keys noninvasively though.