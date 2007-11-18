Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Could 'Oumuamua be an Extraterrestrial Solar Sail?

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 07, @11:14AM   Printer-friendly
from the I'm-not-saying-it-was-aliens dept.
Science

EventH0rizon writes:

Two Harvard astronomers have suggested that the interstellar object that passed through our solar system in late 2017 and early 2018 could have been part of an alien spacecraft.

Shmuel Bialy and Abraham Loeb, two astronomers from the Harvard Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics, suggested the cigar-shaped object — given the Hawaiian name 'Oumuamua, which NASA notes "means a messenger from afar arriving first" — could have been a discarded light sail of extra-terrestrial origin, perhaps sent here on purpose.

From the paper:

We explain the excess acceleration of `Oumuamua away from the sun as the result of the force that the sunlight exerts on its surface. For this force to explain measured excess acceleration, the object needs to be extremely thin, of order a fraction of a millimeter in thickness but tens of meters in size. This makes the object lightweight for its surface area and allows it to act as a light-sail. Its origin could be either natural (in the interstellar medium or proto-planetary disks) or artificial (as a probe sent for a reconnaissance mission into the inner region of the solar system)."

It's not hard to find plenty of the usual skepticism, much of which seems to center on whether or not the object outgassed on the way into our solar system, and it's shape. The gist of the Harvard paper seems to be that the object would need to be extremely thin and not at all like the rocky artists rendering that has commonly been used in stories to date.

What do Soylentils think of this latest twist?

Original Submission


«  French President Emmanuel Macron Calls for an EU Army, 6 Arrested for Alleged Plot to Attack Macron
Could 'Oumuamua be an Extraterrestrial Solar Sail? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Wednesday November 07, @11:25AM

    by Fnord666 (652) on Wednesday November 07, @11:25AM (#758907)
    Betteridge says no. [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 07, @11:31AM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday November 07, @11:31AM (#758908) Journal

    Nah [arstechnica.com]

    At the end of their paper, however, the authors, present "a more exotic scenario" in which they speculate that ‘Oumuamua may be "a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization."

    In recent days, some media have seized upon this single line from the paper. Such language, especially from a source like Harvard scientists, is catnip for online news editors, with the possibility of using phrases like "aliens," and "mysterious cigar-shaped object," and "Harvard researchers" in the same headline.

    As a result, we have seen lots of hyperbolic coverage. NBC News reported, "Scientists say mysterious 'Oumuamua' object could be an alien spacecraft." Fox News had, "Mysterious interstellar object could be 'lightsail' sent from another civilization." CNN headlines with, "Cigar-shaped interstellar object may have been an alien probe, Harvard paper claims." Simply search Google News for "'Oumuamua" to get the full effect.

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday November 07, @11:41AM

    by PiMuNu (3823) on Wednesday November 07, @11:41AM (#758910)

    The only reason it is though to be "cigar shaped" is because of the change in light observed. It could alternately be black on one side.

(1)