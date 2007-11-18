from the believe-it-when-you-see-it dept.
https://www.engadget.com/2018/11/06/fcc-caller-id-authentication-2019/
Even if you don't agree with Ajit Pai's stance on some important issues, you might still want to hear about his latest campaign against robocalls. The FCC chairman has demanded (PDF) the adoption of a robust call authentication system to prevent caller ID spoofing, telling American carriers to implement the technology no later than 2019. Pai has sent letters to the CEOs of 14 voice providers to ask them to conjure up concrete plans to adopt the SHAKEN/STIR framework, which would validate legitimate calls across networks before they reach recipients. That would block spam and scam robocalls from going through, so you don't have to be wary of answering calls anymore.
"Combatting illegal robocalls is our top consumer priority at the FCC. That's why we need call authentication to become a reality -- it's the best way to ensure that consumers can answer their phones with confidence. By this time next year, I expect that consumers will begin to see this on their phones," Pai said in a statement.
He asked the carriers about their implementation plans and warned that if it doesn't seem like the call authentication system is on track to get up and running by 2019, the FCC will take action. Pai didn't elaborate on what the FCC will do, but the agency says it "stands ready to ensure widespread deployment to hit this important technological milestone."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday November 07, @02:36PM (1 child)
Qualifying it with "illegal" would suggest that there must be "legal" robocalls.
Given Ajit's stance on those other "important issues", I can imagine a scenario like this. (call me crazy, paranoid, biased, cynical, crazy, unrealistic, crazy, etc. There is no crazy mod. Yet.)
* We must stop ILLEGAL robocalls.
* Only LEGAL robocalls should be allowed.
* Phone service providers should be allowed to offer "paid prioritization" to those who offer RoboCall "services".
* In return for these changes in the rules, there is an expectation of both campaign support and under-the-table money.
* In the future phone service providers can offer another tier of RoboCall service where it is not possible for the robocall receiver to end the call until the call has been completed.
* Expand 911 emergency services to offer paid prioritization since it is such a good thing. As long as the rules changes result in more money in the pockets of those making the rules.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @02:49PM
If I remember correctly there are carve-outs in the regulations for political callers and collections agencies. So there are legal robocalls, and they are entitled to use the telephone you pay for, to deceive, harass and abuse you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @02:42PM
Fixing this problem has been trivial for decades. The fact that it took this long, says more than the attempt to fix it. People have been deprived of their peace of mind by design, not by accident. The fact that they should pay attention to this, now that the FCC is deep in law suites it is unlikely to win, is akin to bringing somebody up for air for a moment during water boarding.