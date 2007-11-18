from the alarming-statistics dept.
In the fiscal year 2016/7 up to March, 250 children from elementary to high school age were recorded as having taken their own lives. The number is five more than last year, and the highest it has been since 1986.
Concerns the children had reported included family problems, worrying about their futures and bullying. But schools said the reasons behind about 140 of the deaths are unknown as the students did not leave a note. Most of those who took their lives were of high school age, where Japanese students typically study until they are aged 18.
[...] Overall suicides across Japan fell to about 21,000 in 2017, police say, down from a peak of about 34,500 in 2003.
[...] "The number of suicides of students have stayed high, and that is an alarming issue which should be tackled," education ministry official Noriaki Kitazaki said as the latest figures were released.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @04:43PM (1 child)
In a nation with declining birth rates and limited immigration, their futures would have been bright.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @04:49PM
Via decades of inflationary Keynesian "economics", the government has turned Japan into a nation of slaves, stealing their productivity only to squander it on propping up the slowly failing status quo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @04:51PM (1 child)
if they're anything like the angst ridden teenagers of the US it's because they have been raised to have screwed up priorities and world view. too much tv and SM in the US. maybe it's more to do with pressure from family and peers in japan, idk much about japan. kids need to be raised in small decentralized schools where they learn what's really going to give them the tools to be successful and happy and to have their priorities straight from an early age. kids in the US want to be rock stars/rappers, gangsters or some other unrealistic or destructive goals. they are concerned with bs that goes on in these huge slave training centers the government likes to call schools. kind of like a prison reality show. it's a credit to these kids sacrificed to the government by their naive, selfish or poor parents that *every* school doesn't have a shooter at least once a year.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday November 07, @04:59PM
Yeah, that's never going to happen. The Japanese education system is highly organized and ingrained to stratify everyone according to their test results. In middle school exams determine if you're going to go to an academic high school to learn to be lawyers, doctors, and scientists, commercial high school to learn how to be salesmen and clerks, or industrial high school to become a factory worker or farmer. Once you're placed, there are no second chances. From high school those kids take the college entrance exams. A late bloomer in an industrial high school can get the highest score on the exams ever registered and he will still not be accepted to Tokyo University.
So there's immense pressure on those kids to study their asses off morning, noon, and night and get a phenomenal score on those exams because it really does determine the course of the rest of their lives. Understandably, failure to perform well is devastating. Those kids understand that their lives are already over and they kill themselves instead of living with the shame.
