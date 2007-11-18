from the there's-ice-cream dept.
Seven in 8 children's tonsillectomies are unnecessary
Researchers analysed the electronic medical records of over 1.6 million children from more than 700 UK general practices dating between 2005 and 2016. They found that out of 18,271 children who had their tonsils removed during this time, only 2,144 (11.7 per cent) had enough sore throats to justify surgery.
The researchers at the University's Institute of Applied Health Research concluded that their evidence, published today (Nov 6th) in British Journal of General Practice, showed that annually 32,500 children undergo needless tonsillectomies at a cost to the NHS of £36.9 million.
What's more, they found that many children who might benefit from having their tonsils removed are not having the surgical procedure. They found that of 15,764 children who had records showing sufficient sore throats to undergo a tonsillectomy, just 2,144 (13.6 per cent) actually went on to have one.
[...] Tom Marshall, Professor or Public Health and Primary Care at the University of Birmingham, said: "Research shows that children with frequent sore throats usually suffer fewer sore throats over the next year or two. In those children with enough documented sore throats, the improvement is slightly quicker after tonsillectomy, which means surgery is justified.
"But research suggests children with fewer sore throats don't benefit enough to justify surgery, because the sore throats tend to go away anyway.
"Our research showed that most children who had their tonsils removed weren't severely enough affected to justify treatment, while on the other hand, most children who were severely enough affected with frequent sore throats did not have their tonsils removed. The pattern changed little over the 12 year period.
"Children may be more harmed than helped by a tonsillectomy. We found that even among severely affected children only a tiny minority of ever have their tonsils out. It makes you wonder if tonsillectomy ever really essential in any child."
Incidence of indications for tonsillectomy and frequency of evidence-based surgery: a 12-year retrospective cohort study of primary care electronic records (DOI 10.3399/bjgp18X699833$)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @06:30PM (2 children)
THIS IS ON TOPIC.
In the United States, it used to be common to bring young boys in for "top and bottom"; they'd tell the boy he was going to have his tonsils taken out, but then he'd wake up having been circumcised, too.
The Anglo-Saxon world is crazy for surgery.
This can be seen, ironically, in South Korea; the Korean people are very competitive, and like most South East Asians, they are very quick to parrot that which seems to be most successful (hence a certain homogeneity in appearance, I suppose...). Well, guess who invaded and occupied South Korea for a time? The Americans; it's no wonder that circumcision took off in South Korea not long afterwards (the main difference being that it's performed on adolescent boys there, rather than infants). More to the point, though, South Korea has become the capital for cosmetic surgery in general; whereas boys have their genitalia reconstructed, the women get their noses, eyelids, and facial contours "westernized" (the eyelid surgery is traced back to an American surgeon there, I believe).
GUESS WHAT? EVOLUTION DIDN'T FUCK UP THAT BADLY, YOU MORONS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @06:50PM (1 child)
It's all about the money. When the American Academy of Pediatrics defends ritual male genital mutilation, it's just doing the needful to defend a potentially $100,000,000 per year genital mutilation industry, and when that same AAP recommends allowing ritual female genital mutilation, it's again just doing the needful to expand the industry.
The same dynamic will be at play with tonsillectomies.
These things are just more reasons why we must take medical care and medical science out of the hands of the capitalist profit system.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @07:01PM
Most states force taxpayers to fund the circumcisions of completely healthy children; whenever a state has dropped support for circumcision, the rate of circumcision among newborns has dropped significantly.
Ain't nobody gonna pay fer dat outta pocket!
Plus, forcible circumcision is kind of a violation of a person's property rights; true, while you could make the same criticism of vaccination, you can at least say that vaccination is fairly well understood, and that the only discernible difference between a vaccinated child and a non-vaccinated child is that the vaccinated child has a provably superior immune system—in contrast, a circumcised boy is missing a functional part of his penis.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday November 07, @06:38PM (1 child)
You know, if my kid had four to six infections of the tonsils in a single year I would be seriously considering tonsillectomy, too. Same for sleep apnea, dyspnea, or difficulty swallowing if they won't resolve and can be conclusively proven the size of the tonsils are to blame. Same for a bacterial infection which does not resolve with antibiotics. Like Mayo Clinic guidelines indicate are reasons for tonsillectomy (source [mayoclinic.org]). All those reasons, BTW, fall outside this study's narrow criteria of evidence based proven reasons to do a tonsillectomy.
That's why we call it the practice of medicine, not the practice of unbreakable rules that robots could otherwise perform.
(Aka while it's always a good general guide to follow evidence-based practice, there is also room for disagreement about how to proceed in some cases in medicine.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @06:47PM
I didn't spend a decade studying surgical medicine for nothing. Now, open your mouth, and pay up.