Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

BitLocker on Self-encrypted SSDs Blown; Microsoft Advises You Switch to Software Protection

posted by mrpg on Thursday November 08, @08:46AM   Printer-friendly
from the advise-an-advice dept.
Security Hardware

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

BitLocker on self-encrypted SSDs blown; Microsoft advises you switch to software protection

Yesterday, Microsoft released ADV180028, Guidance for configuring BitLocker to enforce software encryption, in response to a clever crack published on Monday by Carlo Meijer and Bernard van Gastel at Radboud University in the Netherlands (PDF).

[...] The security researchers explain that they were able to modify the firmware of the drives in a required way, because they could use a debugging interface to bypass the password validation routine in SSD drives. It does require physical access to a (internal or external) SSD. But the researchers were able to decrypt hardware-encrypted data without a password. The researchers write that they will not release any details in the form of a proof of concept (PoC) for exploit.

Microsoft’s BitLocker feature encrypts all the data on a drive. When you run BitLocker on a Win10 system with a solid state drive that has built-in hardware encryption, BitLocker relies on the self-encrypting drive’s own capabilities. If the drive doesn’t have hardware self-encryption (or you're using Win7 or 8.1), BitLocker implements software encryption, which is less efficient, but still enforces password protection.

[...] The hardware-based self-encryption flaw seems to be present on most, if not all, self-encrypting drives.

Original Submission


«  NASA is Showering One City With Sonic Booms and Hoping No One Notices
BitLocker on Self-encrypted SSDs Blown; Microsoft Advises You Switch to Software Protection | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.