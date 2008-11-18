from the if-I-had-a-backup-I'd-still-sue dept.
Premiere Pro bug ate my videos! Bloke sues Adobe after greedy 'clean cache' wipes files
Adobe is being sued after Premiere Pro unexpectedly deleted a snapper's valuable media files.
David Keith Cooper on Wednesday sued Adobe in San Jose, USA, on behalf of himself and anyone who purchased Premiere Pro 11.1.0, and, as a result, had their personal media files nuked by the video-editing suite. The sueball claims a bug in the application caused it to judiciously erase expensive footage for his projects when he hit the "Clean Cache" function.
[...] At some point, he wanted to free up space on that drive, so told the app to instead use the "Videos" directory on an external storage device to store cached materials. That "Videos" directory also happened to contain footage Cooper, a professional photographer and videographer, had been using for his work. We think you know where this is going.
When he later hit a button to clean the suite's cache, rather than delete the "Media Cache" folder in his "Videos" directory, it instead wiped everything that hadn't been accessed for 90 or more days from the whole "Videos" directory, it is claimed.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Revek on Thursday November 08, @01:56PM (1 child)
We had a lady who used to keep files in the recycle bin. One day a tech came through and ran the disk cleanup utility and she freaked. She also didn't understand it was her fault for putting important documents in the trash.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Thursday November 08, @02:10PM
Me too! Me too!
I knew a girl who kept pictures of her ex-es in the Trash Bin. She would occasionally take them out, view, and put them back with pleasure. Yeah, being the "fix my computer" guy, I tried to empty the trash and only noticed something is wrong when it took some time to count the content...
