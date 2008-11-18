from the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV2ViNJFZC8 dept.
China can apparently now identify citizens based on the way they walk
China is home to the world’s largest network of CCTV cameras — more than 170 million — and its police have adopted Google Glass-like “smart specs” to seek out suspects in crowds, but now its surveillance efforts have hit a new level with technology that can apparently identify individuals based on their body shape and the way they walk.
The “gait recognition” technology is already being used by police in Beijing and Shanghai where it can identify individuals even when their face is obscured or their back is turned, according to an AP report.
[...] The positive impact is in finding criminals, but there’s a less savory edge. Besides law enforcement, media reports have shown that China has deployed surveillance technology for more sinister purposes that include controlling its people.
[...] China’s CCTV surveillance network took just 7 minutes to capture BBC reporter
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @05:10PM
OK, China. Let's see your AI identify these people [youtube.com] by their walk!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 08, @05:18PM
One tight shoe, the other normal. Or, an irritating pebble or something in one shoe. Instead of a pair of shoes, wear one shoe with a thick sole, the other a flat shoe. There are probably other ways to change your gait. I know that if my back hurts, I tend to slouch a little. (That's a vicious circle - the more you slouch, the more your back aches, the more it aches, the more you slouch.) Maybe wear shorts a couple sizes too small? Duct tape your knee so it doesn't flex properly? Oh - almost forgot this simple one - put a concealed weapon in the small of your back. Or, something similar size and weight to a .357. Doing the same in a shoulder holster is supposed to alter your gait as well, but I've never really noticed that. Belt holster - forget it. The weight has to be located off your center of gravity. One more simply trick. Get a pair of crutches! Doesn't matter that you don't need them - learn to use them properly so that you can use them whenever you need. Just don't forget which leg is "broken", and change gaits in front of the cameras!
