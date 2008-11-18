from the =**.*=*.**.=*.=*=.=*==.===.**=.*=*.===.***=.*=.*=**.=.**.=*.* dept.
E.T., we're home: Existing laser technology could be fashioned into Earth's "porch light" to attract alien astronomers, study finds.
If extraterrestrial intelligence exists somewhere in our galaxy, a new MIT study proposes that laser technology on Earth could, in principle, be fashioned into something of a planetary porch light — a beacon strong enough to attract attention from as far as 20,000 light years away.
The research, which author James Clark calls a "feasibility study," appears today in The Astrophysical Journal. The findings suggest that if a high-powered 1- to 2-megawatt laser were focused through a massive 30- to 45-meter telescope and aimed out into space, the combination would produce a beam of infrared radiation strong enough to stand out from the sun's energy.
Such a signal could be detectable by alien astronomers performing a cursory survey of our section of the Milky Way — especially if those astronomers live in nearby systems, such as around Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to Earth, or TRAPPIST-1, a star about 40 light-years away that hosts seven exoplanets, three of which are potentially habitable. If the signal is spotted from either of these nearby systems, the study finds, the same megawatt laser could be used to send a brief message in the form of pulses similar to Morse code.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @06:51PM (3 children)
The latency in the messages and responses would be huge, though. Would we really wait for a round trip message/response over millennia?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @06:54PM (1 child)
It's astronomical graffiti.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @07:46PM
Actually, it's a bit more like setting up an astronomical space light house. Or maybe we should look at it like a beacon to would-be spacefarers. To anyone who may be thinking best not to do this because it might entice malevolent advanced spacefaring aliens to come here, I got bad news for you. We have already been broadcasting our presence to the Universe for about a century now. All those radio broadcasts have been racing out in all directions into space without any consideration of who else might be listening in. Sleep well tonight.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday November 08, @07:18PM
I guess latency is always going to be the problem, what with the stupid speed of light constraint.
I'm not sure it's a good idea, just because we don't know what we don't know and we know almost nothing about our neighbourhood really.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday November 08, @06:56PM (4 children)
"Invade us, please!!!"
Make America Seem Huge Under Great And Nebulous Aims. MASHUGANA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @07:29PM (1 child)
Too late, mate. The Kardashian kind are already here. Or was the Cardassian?
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday November 08, @07:36PM
What if, 65 million years ago, aliens observed that intelligent dinosaurs capable of building a civilization and exploring space had just evolved, and decided to cut them down before they could?
I wonder if any conspiracy theorists have ever thought of that one. Probably a few have, but it doesn't seem to have gained much traction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @07:33PM
Not quite, more like "human invasion coming 300 years after this message" . Assuming earth makes it through the Fermi paradox filters, in about 100 years we'll be colonizing the solar system. In 300 years the Galaxy.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Thursday November 08, @07:48PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @07:19PM
You know what could also be done with a 2MW(optical!) laser pointed upwards? Hint: it involves smoldering hunks of metal formerly known as satellites.
Does anybody honestly think that any of the US, Russia and China would allow any country on earth, including the aforementioned three, to build such a device?
I'll bet my silly ass that each of the three would pull all available stops, including ICBMs and orbital bombardment, to prevent this laser from being built.
(Score: 1) by YeaWhatevs on Thursday November 08, @07:19PM
Aliens fashion a laser to vaporize a planet up to 20,000 light years away.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Thursday November 08, @07:43PM
"HELLO THERE
THIS IS PLANET EARTH
TECHNOLOGY ENOUGH FOR TRAVEL SUB LIGHT VELOCITY
POPULATION 6000000000 GROWING
SOME SERIOUS POLLUTION PROBLEMS"
Reply
"HELLO THERE
THIS IS ASTEROID XWJFIWG
SUGGESTION TO FIGHT POLLUTION
TURN THAT DAMN MEGAWATT LASER OFF"