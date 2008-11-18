Stories
MIT Study Suggests Laser Beacon to Attract Attention from Up to 20,000 Light Years Away

posted by martyb on Thursday November 08, @06:33PM
Science

takyon writes:

E.T., we're home: Existing laser technology could be fashioned into Earth's "porch light" to attract alien astronomers, study finds.

If extraterrestrial intelligence exists somewhere in our galaxy, a new MIT study proposes that laser technology on Earth could, in principle, be fashioned into something of a planetary porch light — a beacon strong enough to attract attention from as far as 20,000 light years away.

The research, which author James Clark calls a "feasibility study," appears today in The Astrophysical Journal. The findings suggest that if a high-powered 1- to 2-megawatt laser were focused through a massive 30- to 45-meter telescope and aimed out into space, the combination would produce a beam of infrared radiation strong enough to stand out from the sun's energy.

Such a signal could be detectable by alien astronomers performing a cursory survey of our section of the Milky Way — especially if those astronomers live in nearby systems, such as around Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to Earth, or TRAPPIST-1, a star about 40 light-years away that hosts seven exoplanets, three of which are potentially habitable. If the signal is spotted from either of these nearby systems, the study finds, the same megawatt laser could be used to send a brief message in the form of pulses similar to Morse code.

Also at EarthSky.

Optical Detection of Lasers with Near-term Technology at Interstellar Distances (DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/aae380) (DX)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @06:51PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @06:51PM (#759468)

    The latency in the messages and responses would be huge, though. Would we really wait for a round trip message/response over millennia?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @06:54PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @06:54PM (#759469)

      It's astronomical graffiti.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @07:46PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @07:46PM (#759494)

        It's astronomical graffiti.

        Actually, it's a bit more like setting up an astronomical space light house. Or maybe we should look at it like a beacon to would-be spacefarers. To anyone who may be thinking best not to do this because it might entice malevolent advanced spacefaring aliens to come here, I got bad news for you. We have already been broadcasting our presence to the Universe for about a century now. All those radio broadcasts have been racing out in all directions into space without any consideration of who else might be listening in. Sleep well tonight.

    • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday November 08, @07:18PM

      by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Thursday November 08, @07:18PM (#759477)

      I guess latency is always going to be the problem, what with the stupid speed of light constraint.

      I'm not sure it's a good idea, just because we don't know what we don't know and we know almost nothing about our neighbourhood really.

  • (Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday November 08, @06:56PM (4 children)

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) on Thursday November 08, @06:56PM (#759472)

    "Invade us, please!!!"

    Make America Seem Huge Under Great And Nebulous Aims. MASHUGANA.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @07:29PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @07:29PM (#759482)

      Too late, mate. The Kardashian kind are already here. Or was the Cardassian?

      • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday November 08, @07:36PM

        by bzipitidoo (4388) on Thursday November 08, @07:36PM (#759490) Journal

        What if, 65 million years ago, aliens observed that intelligent dinosaurs capable of building a civilization and exploring space had just evolved, and decided to cut them down before they could?

        I wonder if any conspiracy theorists have ever thought of that one. Probably a few have, but it doesn't seem to have gained much traction.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @07:33PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @07:33PM (#759487)

      Not quite, more like "human invasion coming 300 years after this message" . Assuming earth makes it through the Fermi paradox filters, in about 100 years we'll be colonizing the solar system. In 300 years the Galaxy.

    • (Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Thursday November 08, @07:48PM

      by pkrasimirov (3358) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 08, @07:48PM (#759495)

      They have names, but you do not know them. They are blind to your presence, unless you show yourself. The Androsynth showed themselves, and something noticed them. There are no Androsynth now, only Orz.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @07:19PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @07:19PM (#759478)

    You know what could also be done with a 2MW(optical!) laser pointed upwards? Hint: it involves smoldering hunks of metal formerly known as satellites.

    Does anybody honestly think that any of the US, Russia and China would allow any country on earth, including the aforementioned three, to build such a device?

    I'll bet my silly ass that each of the three would pull all available stops, including ICBMs and orbital bombardment, to prevent this laser from being built.

  • (Score: 1) by YeaWhatevs on Thursday November 08, @07:19PM

    by YeaWhatevs (5623) on Thursday November 08, @07:19PM (#759479)

    Aliens fashion a laser to vaporize a planet up to 20,000 light years away.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Thursday November 08, @07:43PM

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 08, @07:43PM (#759493)

    "HELLO THERE
    THIS IS PLANET EARTH
    TECHNOLOGY ENOUGH FOR TRAVEL SUB LIGHT VELOCITY
    POPULATION 6000000000 GROWING
    SOME SERIOUS POLLUTION PROBLEMS"

    "HELLO THERE
    THIS IS ASTEROID XWJFIWG
    SUGGESTION TO FIGHT POLLUTION
    TURN THAT DAMN MEGAWATT LASER OFF"

