BBC:
The children's commissioner for England is calling on internet giants and toy-makers to be more transparent about the data they are collecting on children.
Today's children are the first to be "datafied" from birth and little thought has been given to the consequences, a report for her says.
Who Knows What about Me? calls for a statutory duty of care between social media giants and their younger users.
And it urges the government to consider strengthening data protection laws.
The report focuses on connected toys, biometric data collected by schools and the National Health Service, and social media.
