18/11/08/1650239 story
posted by martyb on Thursday November 08, @09:47PM
from the I-don't-see-what-you-did-there dept.
from the I-don't-see-what-you-did-there dept.
BBC:
More than 7,000 people still watch TV in black and white more than half a century after colour broadcasts began.
London has the most TV licences for black and white sets at 1,768, followed by 431 in the West Midlands and 390 in Greater Manchester.
A total of 7,161 UK households have failed to start watching in colour despite transmissions starting in 1967.
BBC2 was the first channel to regularly broadcast in colour from July that year with the Wimbledon tennis tournament.
The number of black and white licences has almost halved in the past five years and is down from 212,000 in 2000.
Aha! Those must be the last Manichaeans.
Thousands in UK Still Watch TV in Black and White | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 18 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @09:52PM
Is not even a statistical blip. Slow news day?
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday November 08, @09:52PM (4 children)
They must be watching on some seriously old hardware. Where I live TV is not even broadcast in analogue any more, so your Philips K-9 would not work anymore anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @09:56PM (2 children)
We all got digital to analog converters when digital was first mandated around here.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @10:02PM
The '60s came out with something for black-and-white to color conversion around here too, but subsequently declared it illegal. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lysergic_acid_diethylamide [wikipedia.org] )
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 08, @10:12PM
There were free deals for digital to analog converters in the US, but I was extremely glad to ditch my old CRT TV and my LCD TV already had Digital in addition to the Analog.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @10:16PM
I would love to get some high quality monochrome displays. I know extremely expensive medical equipment is available, however the consumer options are very limited. I had an Asus EEE Note with a monochrome LCD a number of years ago (sadly a trip smashed the hell out its screen, though my ribs were mostly okay) that was very enjoyable, especially compared to the e-ink screens at the time. I still purchase e-ink hardware every few years, and they are definitely better every time, but I can only imagine how nice a modern monochrome, hiDPI, transflective LCD would be today.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday November 08, @09:55PM
Wrong terms, thats "AfroAmerican and Racist" television. Which, in the USA, is strangely accurate anyway.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @10:00PM (2 children)
According to google (well, their summary of some page somewhere) the color license costs ~3x as much (150 vs 50 pounds). So do you think these people really watch on old hardware? or are just being cheap?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @10:29PM
Considering how obnoxious the TV Police in the UK are, I expect they really are using old hardware. Those guys have the right to search your house for unlicensed TVs.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 08, @10:36PM
It's all about the cheap - same as when people kept their rotary phones because touchtone cost an extra $3 per month...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday November 08, @10:01PM
I suspect the anecdotes in the links are true, however, I also suspect based on experience with elderly relatives, that most are seniors in nursing homes who don't even have a TV and just auto-pay the bills.
I have two elderly relatives paying $50/mon for legacy analog landline phone lines. Would not be surprised if they're still paying memberships for 1970s gyms or 1980s video rental places. Kinda like AOL, if people are willing to send money, they'll take it...
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday November 08, @10:20PM
I bet they're all friends and relatives of public servants working in the department issuing those licenses.
compiling...
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 08, @10:21PM (4 children)
Do I understand correctly that they're paying £50 B/W or £150 Color for a yearly license to receive over the air broadcasting? That's not cable? That seems a bit crazy to me, but then again so does the consumption of snails.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @10:25PM (1 child)
It's not crazy, you just get confused by things that are outside your experience.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 08, @10:34PM
I assume, they have just as many commercials as their American counterparts? While I'm sure it made sense at some point, I'm curious as to what those costs are covering. Is this money that is directly funneled into the BBC? Then again, if it saved me $150 on my taxes, I would be quite happy to not receive over the air broadcasting.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @10:29PM
Yes, a license fee is collected to fund the BBC, which is otherwise not assisted by public money. I believe it is also supposed to be remitted if you stream anything from the BBC's online service (iPlayer?). Or at least that is what I have gathered from the "Oi, you got a loicense?" meme.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 08, @10:48PM
BBC is basically state run premium programming, with an optional tax to receive it or not.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday November 08, @10:47PM
It may be black and white, but is it worth watching?
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.