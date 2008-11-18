from the unlimited-frogs-legs-for-dinner dept.
Scientists Got Adult Frogs to Regrow Limbs. It's a Step Toward Human 'Regeneration'
Millions of people live with amputated limbs that are gone forever. But that might not be the case in the future. For the first time, scientists have shown that adult frogs can regrow amputated legs. They say the approach can work in humans, too. "There is no reason that human bodies can't regenerate," said Tufts University biologist Michael Levin, who led the new research. "This is the first proof-of-principle of a roadmap for regenerative therapy in human medicine, well beyond limbs," he added. "Many problems — from birth defects to traumatic injury, aging and even cancer — could be solved if we understood how to induce organs to regrow in place."
Ultimately, that's what Levin and his research team at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, want to figure out: how cells cooperate to build a complex three-dimensional organ and "stop exactly when it's done." But first, the scientists needed to try to reproduce organ growth in animals that don't regenerate. Adult African clawed frogs, a common laboratory animal known in scientific circles Xenopus laevis, fit the bill. The amphibians are not normally regenerative but have some tissue renewal capacity, just like humans. "We were hoping to show that adult Xenopus frogs are capable of limb regeneration, and to find a trigger that allows it to happen," Levin said.
The trigger the team found is progesterone, the sex hormone involved in the female menstrual cycle, pregnancy and breastfeeding. The scientists applied the compound to frogs' amputated back legs with a wearable bioreactor device for 24 hours. Then they watched as the limb regenerated.
Brief Local Application of Progesterone via a Wearable Bioreactor Induces Long-Term Regenerative Response in Adult Xenopus Hindlimb (open, DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2018.10.010) (DX)
(Score: 3, Funny) by purdy on Thursday November 08, @11:37PM (1 child)
Now we'll never run out of frog legs!
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Friday November 09, @12:38AM
... and the spectre of Lorena Bobbitt won't seem so scary.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 08, @11:49PM (2 children)
Really? I'd expect there is a very important reason this doesn't happen, or else it would already be going on. This is just common sense.
Second, you can see the control frogs grow a "spike" after amputation while whatever they did leads to a "paddle" of about the same length:
https://els-jbs-prod-cdn.literatumonline.com/cms/attachment/c9997e60-cc6b-4a21-839e-b12294b46e2f/gr3.jpg [literatumonline.com]
So there is no regeneration of a leg, they just changed what the stump looks like.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by EventH0rizon on Thursday November 08, @11:56PM (1 child)
Yes but they achieved this outcome (months later) with just an initial 24 hour long local application of progesterone. *They* are of the view that they might have found a master switch:
It is likely that progress in regenerative medicine will be greatly augmented by identifying master regulators or triggers that, like our Prog device, can induce this complex set of downstream events without needing to micromanage each one.
I think it's quite significant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @12:39AM
All they did is mess up the healing process... if you get your leg cut off its better to have a fatty/muscular stump you can actually use for *some* support, not a useless flimsy flap of skin with a thin slab of bone inside that is going to break easily. I'm sure there are a million different ways to mess it up.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Friday November 09, @12:12AM
Otherwise we're going to end up with some 1000 pound frogs, and African Clawed frogs don't sound to friendly, if African bees are any indication
