from the does-the-pensioner-want-to-repay-his-benefits-and-go-back-to-work,-too? dept.
In the quixotic battle against old age, some people use skin care and spin class.
That’s not enough for Emile Ratelband, a 69-year-old who feels like he’s in his 40s. The Dutch pensioner is asking a court in his hometown of Arnhem, southeast of Amsterdam, to change his birth certificate so that it says he took his first breath on March 11, 1969, rather than on March 11, 1949. The judges heard his case Monday and promised they would render a verdict in the next several weeks.
Ratelband sees his request as no different from a petition to change his name or the gender he was assigned at birth — and isn’t bothered that this comparison might offend transgender people, whose medical needs have been recognized by the American Medical Association. It comes down to free will, he maintains.
I want to be recognized as an alien trapped in an Earthling's body.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @06:00AM
This fine young individual is hero... Just like Rachel Dolezal.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Friday November 09, @06:04AM
That's easy: Get a job in another country. There are legal and not-so-legal ways to go about this.
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday November 09, @06:07AM (2 children)
Time is a quantitative standard, and the units of its measurement would make sense even with no human around to do the measuring. Entropy, which is what time was invented to measure, does not emerge from humanity the way gender does; indeed, humanity (and life itself) is an entropy-shuffling trick. A year is a year even if it doesn't feel like it. Now, there is a chance that cytologically this guy is a lot younger than his chronological age, but that doesn't change his chronological age, and this is a stupid, trollish "hurr hurr own da libs durrrp" stunt he's playing.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by takyon on Friday November 09, @06:35AM (1 child)
It's entirely possible that some variation of this could become "true" one day with anti-aging. You can only estimate a person's age from their appearance, DNA [soylentnews.org], skeleton, and other forensic clues, if you don't know their actual birth date.
If you introduce comprehensive anti-aging therapies, this could complicate things. We could see partial anti-aging where some aspects are treated while others continue to degrade. Or we could eventually see people permanently appearing to be in their 20s (or "newborn" on the cellular scale) regardless of their actual age.
You could see this applying to
genderbiological sex too. It is possible that improvements in biotechnology will eventually allow people to change their sex on command, including transforming their entire genome. Fully functional parts, swapping out mismatched bones, the whole package.
None of this helps Emile Ratelband's case. Even if you could get a full bio sex change and get your relevant government IDs altered to reflect it, no amount of anti-aging (or naturally slow aging) changes the fact that you were officially born on a certain day. You need a time machine to change that, not anti-aging. And if you have a time machine, you don't need no stinking courts to tell you how to live. You could just take some tech back in time and rule the planet forever.
This is a stunt and the court should show him the door.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 09, @06:45AM
TL;DR: "Age" can be fluid, but there is no such thing as birthdatefluid.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Friday November 09, @06:33AM (1 child)
In truth, it is no different. A birth certificate documents certain objective facts: this person was born at this place, at this time, to these parents, has this biological gender, etc.. These are facts, and (barring error) not subject to amendment.
If you later want cosmetic surgery, hormone treatment, or to lie about your age - for good reasons or bad - that's on you as an adult. Your actual DNA and actual age have not changed.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @07:00AM
You make me laugh, you think facts are objective to a Lefty Marxist? AHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHA https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180AB2119 [ca.gov]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by jmorris on Friday November 09, @06:52AM (2 children)
This guy is whatever age he thinks he is
Bruce Jenner is a woman.
Rachel Dolezal is black.
Sen. Warren is a Native American.
And we are commanded to believe these things are unquestionably true by the "Reality Based Community."
Hmm.....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @06:56AM
I identify as a Billionaire. Bellow is my bank account #, please fill it accordingly!
(Score: 1, Troll) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday November 09, @06:57AM
*Caitlyn* Jenner is a woman, just not a ciswoman, and she's a complete waste of oxygen for reasons that have zip to do with her gender. Rachel Dolezal is a race-baiting sack of shit. Warren is by DNA part native american, but the tribes have more stringent criteria than just blood.
0/3, try again never.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 09, @06:59AM
Hopefully some pathogen will soon wipe humanity off the face of the earth.
It is time to give some other species a chance to do better.