Penn Engineers Develop Ultrathin, Ultralight 'Nanocardboard'
[A] team of Penn Engineers has demonstrated a new material they call "nanocardboard," an ultrathin equivalent of corrugated paper cardboard. A square centimeter of nanocardboard weighs less than a thousandth of a gram and can spring back into shape after being bent in half.
Nanocardboard is made out of an aluminum oxide film with a thickness of tens of nanometers, forming a hollow plate with a height of tens of microns. Its sandwich structure, similar to that of corrugated cardboard, makes it more than ten thousand times as stiff as a solid plate of the same mass.
Nanocardboard's stiffness-to-weight ratio makes it ideal for aerospace and microrobotic applications, where every gram counts. In addition to unprecedented mechanical properties, nanocardboard is a supreme thermal insulator, as it mostly consists of empty space.
Future work will explore an intriguing phenomenon that results from a combination of properties: shining a light on a piece of nanocardboard allows it to levitate. Heat from the light creates a difference in temperatures between the two sides of the plate, which pushes a current of air molecules out through the bottom.
Nanocardboard as a nanoscale analog of hollow sandwich plates (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-06818-6) (DX)
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Friday November 09, @07:38AM (1 child)
> A square centimeter of nanocardboard weighs less than a thousandth of a gram and can spring back into shape after being bent in half.
> Its sandwich structure, similar to that of corrugated cardboard, makes it more than ten thousand times as stiff as a solid plate of the same mass.
> Nanocardboard's stiffness-to-weight ratio makes it ideal for aerospace and microrobotic applications, where every gram counts.
> In addition to unprecedented mechanical properties, nanocardboard is a supreme thermal insulator, as it mostly consists of empty space.
> shining a light on a piece of nanocardboard allows it to levitate. Heat from the light creates a difference in temperatures between the two sides of the plate, which pushes a current of air molecules out through the bottom.
Heh, reading the above, it sounds very much like the description of materials found after a UFO crash. I don't remember which conspiracy site I was on when I was reading about it, but the above sounds very much like what was described (looked like aluminium, very light, very strong, very good insulator, and can spring back into shape when bent).
So, either we have caught up with the aliens independently, or we've been doing some reverse engineering :-P
Either way, this sounds like a very impressive material. Now just to see how long it takes to go from the lab to industry and end users (at an affordable cost).
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday November 09, @08:28AM
Effing expensive. The Al oxide is deposited on a nanoscale patterned piece of silicon. Not only that the matrix itself is going to be expensive, but to get your 'corrugated Al oxide sheet' out, that matrix is chemically dissolved after deposition.
Some hundred of dollars per cm^2 or so.